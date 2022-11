Lower Macungie man dies of burns after cigarette ignites oxygen The Morning Call/TNS

A man died of burns he received at his home Nov. 8 when the oxygen he was using caught fire as he smoked, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reported.

Richard Grim, 57, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the office said.

His death was ruled an accident.