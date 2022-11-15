ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

d9and10sports.com

PIAA Moves Site of Mercyhurst Prep Boys Soccer Semifinal Game

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Due to the projected forecast of snow, the PIAA has moved the site of Mercyhurst Prep’s PIAA Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinal against Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. The game, originally scheduled for Somerset High School, has been moved to Norwin High School in North...
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Ray Staver resigns as Shippensburg boys' basketball coach

Ray Staver, who has been at the helm of Shippensburg basketball for three stints over the last 30 years, has resigned. The Shippensburg Booster Club confirmed his resignation, thanking him in a Facebook post last week. Staver recorded 445 wins over his tenure, which includes two trips to district title...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Conestoga High School soccer team will have a game with Seneca Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg has established itself among the Mid-Penn’s field hockey elites. It takes aim Wednesday at a state title appearance

The road for Tonya Brown and her Mechanicsburg field hockey program to this day has been both gradual and consistent. The Wildcats (19-4-1) will take on Villa Maria (18-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Governor Mifflin High. Winner advances to the 2A state championship game. A few years ago, the Wildcats would not have been in this discussion, but each season Brown has found herself talking to PennLive deeper into the postseason about the program’s progress.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Cis Event Cancelled at Gettysburg College

(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Taylor and Logan S.

(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Nov. 15, features Taylor and Logan S. from Harrisburg. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

