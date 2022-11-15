Man shot in parked car in South Toledo

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon in South Toledo.

John McCardell, 23, told police he had parked in front of his residence in the 1700 block of South Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. and was looking down when an unknown suspect shot him. When Mr. McCardell looked up again, he saw a dark SUV driving away.

Mr. McCardell was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly the Medical College of Ohio hospital, for treatment of injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to police documents.

At the scene on South Avenue, a vehicle was found parked along the curb across from Highland Park with several bullet holes in it. The investigation continued as of Tuesday morning.