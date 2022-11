For only the second time this season, the Copiah Academy Colonels fell short in a football game. A feeling that not many around Gallman are used to came at the hands of the visiting Simpson Academy Cougars in the MAIS 5A state semifinal matchup by a score of 13-10. On a night which turned out to be a defensive slugfest, with both teams trading turnovers and forcing punts, the Cougars were able to muster one more score than the Colonels, which proved to be the difference.

GALLMAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO