ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Meet Me @ The Altar share details of debut headline tour

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irIK9_0jBaIYw700

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their first-ever headline tour.

The pop-punk rising-stars will embark on a 23-date US tour, commencing from New York’s Gramercy Theater on March 2 and coming to an end in Orlando, Florida at The Abbey on April 4. En route, the band will make stops in Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Toronto, Cleveland and more.

Joining the trio on the road will be Brooklyn-based alt-rock duo Daisy Grenade and New York punk three-piece Young Culture.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the pop-punk rockers wrote: "We are SOOOO excited to share we are going on our FIRST EVER HEADLINING TOUR!!!! WOOOO!!!!! Pumped to have @daisygrenade & @youngcultureny for the ride with us. 🔥 Tickets are on sale Friday at noon EST, BUT you can text us at +1 407-289-0966 if you want early access.. 👀 CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL 🤘🏾🔥🔥"

Meet Me @ The Altar's forthcoming currently untitled debut album is scheduled to arrive ahead of the tour in "early 2023". While in conversation with Kerrang! they stated that the record “means everything to us and we can’t wait to share our new sound heavily influenced by the early ’00s!”.

Tickets for US trek will go on sale this Friday (November 18) at 12pm EST. Find tour dates below.

Mar 02: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY
Mar 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore (Foundry Room), PA
Mar 04: Washington Union Stage, DC
Mar 05: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA
Mar 07: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON
Mar 08: Cleveland Mahall’s, OH
Mar 10: Detroit Loving Touch, MI
Mar 11: Chicago Subterranean, IL
Mar 13: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Mar 14: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT
Mar 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Mar 17: Seattle Madame Lou’s, WA
Mar 19: Oakland Starline Social Club, CA
Mar 22: Santa Ana The Observatory (Constellation Room), CA
Mar 23: Los Angeles The Echo, CA
Mar 24: San Diego House of Blues (Voodoo Room), CA
Mar 25: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ
Mar 27: Austin Antone’s Nightclub, TX
Mar 28: Houston House of Blues (Bronze Peacock), TX
Mar 30: Nashville Basement East, TN
Apr 01: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Apr 03: Tampa Orpheum, FL
Apr 04: Orlando The Abbey, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Loudwire

Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NME

Yard Act announce dub version of debut album ‘The Overload’ by Mad Professor

Yard Act have announced a new dub version of their debut studio album ‘The Overload’. Created by dub music producer and engineer Mad Professor, ‘The Overdub’ has been previewed by an alternative take on ‘Pour Another’, titled ‘Pour More’ (listen below). The collection is available on vinyl now via Rough Trade.
Pitchfork

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
NME

Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut

LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
Pitchfork

6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy