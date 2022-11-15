NBA rumors: Nick Young believes he was snubbed from LA Times' 75 greatest Lakers players list
The L.A. Times Sports staff revealed the results of that ambitious question. Their experts only looked at players who played at least 100 games with the franchise. Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Shaquille O’Neal topped the list. One player who felt like he was shorted, however, was Nick “Swaggy P” Young. He tweeted: “The hate is real why ya’ll hate me but love me..” after the results of the poll were posted online.
