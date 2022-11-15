ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFLA

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
ffnews.com

Swedish Fintech, Dreams, Establishes a New B2B Entity to Focus on Expanding Its Engagement Banking Offering to Banks Worldwide

Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and leader in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology (www.dreamstech.com), reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it has helped...
thepennyhoarder.com

Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour

Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
CNBC

Amazon is looking to trim head count through a voluntary buyout program

Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.
ffnews.com

iGTB’s Uppili Srinivasan on ‘Platformification’ in Commercial Banking

At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Uppili Srinivasan, the President and COO of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, to discuss the Consumerisation of Commercial Banking and the trends that stem from it. iGTB offers banks and FIs a digital platform to carry out a suite of financial services – for Srinivasan, platform fiction gives banks the ability to pick and choose digital capabilities that they can utilise to enact their high-volume payments – friction-free and in real time.
ffnews.com

Wise Business launches cashback

Wise Business, the business account for going global, has today launched cashback for its customers. The feature will reward Business customers with 1% cashback on their card transactions*. The feature is available to all UK-registered businesses and allows them to earn cashback when making card payments across the world. No...
ffnews.com

Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking

At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
ffnews.com

Coinbase introduces Easy Bank Transfers for UK users

Coinbase has today announced the launch of Easy Bank Transfers, making it one of the first major crypto platforms to offer rapid, Open Banking powered payments. Users can now link their bank account directly to Coinbase and begin making near instant deposits, securely, and without the need to manually enter their bank account details. The move is expected to significantly reduce the risk of errors and failed payments that arise from manual data entry, save time, and provide Coinbase customers with an overall more convenient way to move their funds.
PYMNTS

Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization

Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
ffnews.com

Temenos Hits Milestone of 850 Clients on its Digital Banking Platform

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Benzinga

Israeli Canna-Tech Co. Teams Up With Another CPG Business, Here Are The Details

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal for the provision of software services with an Israeli air conditioning company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide Benefit CRM Cloud-Based Software as a Service (SaaS) in special modules that include mobile applications and APIs.
ffnews.com

SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time

At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
ffnews.com

Visa’s Ben Ellis on Cross-Border Payments and Why Banks Need to Work Together

At Sibos, we sat down with Ben Ellis, the SVP and Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa Business Solutions, to discuss the pain points around cross-border payments and why banks need to build relationships with each other to ensure frictionless delivery. Visa created a multilateral network to action...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
The Associated Press

Citi and AT&T Expand Credit Card Offerings with New AT&T Points Plus Card

Today, Citi and AT&T announced the AT&T Points Plus Card from Citi, a new no annual fee* card that rewards wireless customers with statement credits and Citi ThankYou Points on purchases. Building on the long-standing relationship between the two companies, the new card delivers on a shared commitment to drive loyalty and customer engagement by providing an ideal option for AT&T wireless customers looking for rewards on everyday purchases.
ffnews.com

Berg Money and iwoca to fuel small business growth with expansion of business loans

Berg Money, the UK payments provider, announced today that it will work with small business lender, iwoca, to roll out their Flexi-loan product to Berg Money’s customer base. iwoca’s Flexi-loan allows customers to borrow up to £500,000 from 1 day to 1 year without early repayment fees and provides...

