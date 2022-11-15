Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
NME
‘The Witcher 3’ players are getting a free next-gen update in December
The long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is coming in December, and will be released for free to anyone who owns the game. The news comes via Twitter, where developer CD Projekt Red shared the announcement that “the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14.” The tweet also promises to provide further information in a stream next week, on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Games Very Soon
As it does each month, Microsoft not only adds but also removes titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. The second wave of removals for November have now been confirmed, and they span eight titles, including a Final Fantasy title and a Warhammer game. Leaving the Xbox Game Pass library...
Gamespot
Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as...
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
Ars Technica
Steam scammers allegedly steal and sell indie dev’s free Unreal “Superman” demo [Updated]
Update (noon ET): The Steam listing for Heroes City Superman Edition was taken down shortly after this piece went live. You can still view it through this Internet Archive link. Butler-Boschma's review attacking the game as a scam is archived here. Valve still has yet to respond to Ars' request...
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
Engadget
'The Witcher 3' finally hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th
CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be available on December 14th. The studio hasn't shown off what gameplay looks like on those consoles or many details about what's in store, but it plans to reveal more during a livestream event sometime next week.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-sucking indie title nips at the heels of ‘God of War’ and ‘Elden Ring’ for Game of the Year
It’s almost hard to believe, but 2022 is almost at a close – and as such, awards season is upon us to celebrate the best video games which captured our hearts over the course of the past twelve months. Elden Ring kicked the year off with an absolute...
IGN
Superman Unreal Engine 5 Demo Creator Claims Game Was Stolen, Being Sold on Steam
An indie developer who made a demo of a Superman flight experience in Unreal Engine 5 said his work was stolen and listed for sale on Steam. In April, we shared a video of an amazing Superman-style flight experience built in Unreal Engine 5. The demo, which is still free to try out on itch.io, was built using Epic's The Matrix Awakens' city. Developer Tyson Butler-Boschma replaced the Matrix elements and inserted a Superman-like character to give players an idea of what a future superhero game could look like on Unreal Engine 5.
Skyrim modders are adding DLSS support so you can stack mods without tanking FPS
The Skyrim DLSS mod will be VR compatible
IGN
Xbox Game Pass to Get Gungrave G.O.R.E, Dune: Spice Wars, and More in Nov 2022 as Microsoft Shares Its Transparency Report for Gaming
'Tis that time of the month when Xbox Game Pass unveils its lineup of games joining the popular subscription service for the second half of the month. Kicking things off, Game Pass users might want to remember that Jumpship's Somerville and Obsidian's Pentiment is currently available to download on cloud, console and PC as a Day One title. Furthermore, November 2022 will see other Day One launches and previews, starting off with Dune: Spice Wars, which will be playable on PC tomorrow.
ComicBook
God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game
Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.
Horizon Call of the Mountain is a PSVR 2 launch title
The spin-off will debut alongside the new-gen headset
