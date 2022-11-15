Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
Democrats on what's motivating their voters and where the party should go next
We ask guests from different political sides about the lessons they're taking from a historic midterm election. We start with the left, where fears of a "red wave" turned into euphoria about keeping the Senate (at the very least). What issues do they see as most motivating for voters? With...
wxxinews.org
Lake Effect poised to dump up to 4 feet of snow in WNY by Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a series of Lake Effect Snow Warnings calling for wide bands of Lake Effect snow to fall across Western New York, in some cases at the rate of 3 inches an hour through Saturday night. Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of Emergency...
