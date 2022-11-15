ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheStreet

Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints

Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

12 Restaurant Chains With the Best Service

What constitutes good service in a restaurant? The specifics obviously vary according to the kind of establishment. In a pricey, white-tablecloth place, a diner might reasonably expect a knowledgeable, attentive, friendly (but not overly familiar) server who watches over and, well, serves the table from arrival to departure. In a casual neighborhood café, on the […]
Cleveland.com

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mashed

Why Whole Foods' New CEO Is Fostering A 'Store-Centric Culture' After Amazon Acquisition

It's the end of an era for Whole Foods: John Mackey, founder and CEO of the grocery chain, retired on September 1 after more than 40 years with the company. A college dropout-turned-conscious capitalist, Mackey, then 25, teamed up with his girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy and raised $45,000 to launch SaferWay in Austin, Texas, in 1978. According to Business Insider, the natural foods store almost tanked because of its leadership's fixation on healthy eating. SaferWay didn't sell meat or products containing sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or white flour. Mackey lost half of his seed money after one year in business. To stay afloat, SaferWay merged with Clarksville Natural Grocery to become the first Whole Foods Market in 1980.
TEXAS STATE
nrn.com

Popeyes introduces Blackened Chicken Sandwich with no breading

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Tuesday plans to introduce a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich systemwide, the company said Monday, which the brand president says expands the popular menu item platform. Sami Siddiqui, president of the Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s North America division, said in an interview that the new sandwich...
Thrillist

These Are the Nation's Highest-Rated Costco Stores

Costcos are incredible spaces. You can find sofas, massive containers of thousands upon thousands of cheese puffs, a 48-count box of muffins, and an inflatable paddleboard all in the same warehouse. Before doomsday preppers, there were just diligent moms making sure the pantry always had enough snacks to nourish an entire soccer team. But even though every Costco is amazing in its own right, some states have better stores than others according to a new report from Finance Buzz.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Premature births at highest point since 2007: March of Dimes

Premature births in the United States in 2021 reached their highest point since 2007, according to the March of Dimes Report Card on maternal and infant health. In 2021, 10.5 percent of babies born in the U.S. were premature, or born before 37 weeks of gestational age, a 4 percent increase from 2020. Just four states saw a decrease in premature births.
ALABAMA STATE
KFOR

Most common fast food chains in Oklahoma

(STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
OKLAHOMA STATE
nrn.com

Subway taps into unattended Grab & Go vending fridges

As part of the Subway sandwich chain’s efforts to get food closer to customers, the company In September installed its first interactive, unattended smart fridge at the University of California San Diego. The Milford, Conn.-based brand said the fridges are stocked daily by the franchisee’s nearby restaurant location.
Latifi

Visualizing America’s most well-liked nourishment Chains

Fast food is business in America. From national chains to regional specialties, the business was value $331.4 billion as of Gregorian calendar month 2022. Which nourishment brands square measure presently dominating this space? This graphic by President Du uses information from fast Service edifice (QSR) Magazine to indicate the foremost standard nourishment chains across America.

