It's the end of an era for Whole Foods: John Mackey, founder and CEO of the grocery chain, retired on September 1 after more than 40 years with the company. A college dropout-turned-conscious capitalist, Mackey, then 25, teamed up with his girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy and raised $45,000 to launch SaferWay in Austin, Texas, in 1978. According to Business Insider, the natural foods store almost tanked because of its leadership's fixation on healthy eating. SaferWay didn't sell meat or products containing sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or white flour. Mackey lost half of his seed money after one year in business. To stay afloat, SaferWay merged with Clarksville Natural Grocery to become the first Whole Foods Market in 1980.

