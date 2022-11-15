ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneham, MA

Mural outside pizza shop in Stoneham honors Celtics legend Bill Russell

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY18Y_0jBaHGG400

Mural at Stoneham pizza shop honors Bill Russell 00:41

STONEHAM -- Local artists in Stoneham paid special tribute to legend Bill Russell. The owners of Andrea's Pizza Shop wanted a painting that honored the 11-time NBA champ who passed away earlier this year.

The new mural is on the outside of their small business.

A mural honoring Bill Russell was painted outside Andrea's Pizza Shop in Stoneham. CBS Boston

The community's reaction to the new mural proves that Russell's star power spans generations.

"People cheering from cars, people honking their horns," said artist Esmond Rey.

"They're an elementary school right back here, and they would come out every day, 'oh my God, that's Bill Russell, that's Bill Russell," said artist Jonathan Norden.

The two artists worked on the mural for four days, but they said it was a labor of love.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blavity.com

Draymond Green Said Boston Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During NBA Finals

Draymond Green, the outspoken NBA star, is opening up about a racist incident he allegedly faced while playing in front of Boston Celtics fans. Green, who appeared on the first episode of the Unfiltered With Complex Sports series, said Celtics fans were calling him the n-word when his Golden State Warriors were playing in Boston during the NBA Finals in June.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

How Blake Griffin's Message to Marcus Smart Helped Spark Celtics' Comeback

How Griffin's message to Marcus Smart helped spark C's comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin hasn't made much of an on-court impact for the Boston Celtics this season, but his veteran leadership proved valuable Monday night. The Celtics trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Exec Believes Suns Still in Play for Kevin Durant

Since the regular season began, trade rumors surrounding the Phoenix Suns and their reported interest in Kevin Durant have simmered. The Suns have managed to begin the regular season 8-4 despite missing some key pieces at times, again looking the part of a strong playoff team in the West. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-122 loss to the Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder almost shocked the NBA world on Monday after they barely lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-122. After leading by seven points entering the fourth quarter in a hostile and historic road environment, the Thunder youth was on full display against a battle-tested Celtics squad with the NBA’s best record. Boston used a 37-point fourth quarter to improve to 11-3.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Tomase: Celtics' decision to avoid Durant trade is aging quite well

If the Nets offered Kevin Durant straight up for Jaylen Brown today, would the Celtics even take the call?. It's amazing how quickly an all-consuming offseason storyline can evaporate. Barely three months ago, we devoted weeks of breathless speculation to the possibility of swapping Brown's long-term potential for an all-in stab at 2023 with KD.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gives Klay Thompson ringing vote of confidence amid shooting slump

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense hasn’t been off to the greatest of starts. Through 15 games, the Warriors have posted a mere 6-9 record, and they fell to an inexplicable 0-8 on the road following their Wednesday night 130-119 loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. And one chief reason for the Warriors’ struggles to begin the year has been Klay Thompson’s uncharacteristic inability to put the ball through the hoop from long distance at a consistent level.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bill Simmons’ reaction from Celtics crushing the Hawks should worry Stephen Curry, Warriors

Bill Simmons was left blown away by the performance of the Boston Celtics in the team’s 126-101 destruction of the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The Celtics were missing some key players and Jayson Tatum did not exactly have the best of nights but somehow Boston managed to rip the Hawks apart in enemy territory. It’s got to be the team’s depth if you ask Simmons, who said that the current version of Boston is the deepest one he’s ever seen.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ strong message to NBA teams amid comeback bid

Isaiah Thomas is still not giving up on returning to the NBA, and all he needs is one chance to prove to everyone that he can still help a team win. In an interview on Ball Don’t Stop, Thomas opened up about how he’s been in a “lose-lose” situation ever since his 2017 hip injury. He explained that everyone still expects him to drop 30 points on any given night, only to be judged for scoring just 12 points or less in a bench role.
CBS Boston

Early leader: Jayson Tatum is the MVP favorite

BOSTON -- It's early in the NBA season. Really early. But it's hard not to get excited for Jayson Tatum and the level that the Celtics superstar is playing at to start the year.This newfound level has Tatum sitting as the early MVP favorite, according to BetOnline.ag.Again, it's early. The Celtics have 68 games and five months left in the regular season. There is a long, long, long way to go before the NBA hands out the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.But boy is Tatum playing some incredible basketball at the moment. His play is certainly worthy of sitting atop the MVP...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Swayman illustrates why Foligno is an awesome teammate

BOSTON --  Jeremy Swayman suffered a scary looking knee injury back on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh, but he's had plenty of support from his teammates while he's been away from the ice. That includes a special care package that was sent his way courtesy of Nick Foligno and his family.Swayman had to stay in Pittsburgh an extra night before flying to New York to rejoin his teammates. He did not continue on with the team when they went to Toronto to finish up a road trip, and instead took a train back to Boston.It was during that commute back that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots host wheelchair football clinic

FOXBORO - On Sunday, The New England Patriots Foundation teamed up with Move United and Adaptive Sports New England to host a Wheelchair Football Clinic. It's all part of the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative. All of the players have some form of disability, that makes it impossible to play the game using their legs. But that's not stopping any of them and especially 10-year-old Kellan Tilton. "It's very special to me," he said. He was born with a cancerous tumor on his spine which paralyzed him. He beat the cancer but still needs the wheelchair. "I love the feeling when either you...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy