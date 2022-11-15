Mural outside pizza shop in Stoneham honors Celtics legend Bill Russell

Mural at Stoneham pizza shop honors Bill Russell 00:41

STONEHAM -- Local artists in Stoneham paid special tribute to legend Bill Russell. The owners of Andrea's Pizza Shop wanted a painting that honored the 11-time NBA champ who passed away earlier this year.

The new mural is on the outside of their small business.

A mural honoring Bill Russell was painted outside Andrea's Pizza Shop in Stoneham. CBS Boston

The community's reaction to the new mural proves that Russell's star power spans generations.

"People cheering from cars, people honking their horns," said artist Esmond Rey.

"They're an elementary school right back here, and they would come out every day, 'oh my God, that's Bill Russell, that's Bill Russell," said artist Jonathan Norden.

The two artists worked on the mural for four days, but they said it was a labor of love.