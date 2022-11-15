Read full article on original website
wmta.org
“Things to Do, Places to Go” Podcast-11/18/2022
Kick off the holiday season by heading to St. Joseph for the Luminary Festival Today from 5 to 8 pm. Walk along the downtown streets illuminated by the lanterns and Christmas lights, giving a beautiful warm glowing experience as we enter the holiday season. Plenty of downtown businesses will be...
wmta.org
WMTA Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
The West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) announced two new board members will be joining the Board of Directors during its annual board meeting on October 24th, 2022 at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center in Traverse City. These two new members will serve their first terms through October 2025.
