A mutual appreciation for the craft beer (cerveza) industry has reinforced the Sister City relationship between Grand Rapids and Zapopan, Mexico. Recognized as Beer City USA, Grand Rapids community leaders are proud to welcome a delegation from Zapopan this week for the 15th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival (November 18 & 19 at DeVos Place). The Zapopan visit was made possible by the Grand Rapids Sister Cities International and Ama – a Grand Rapids-headquartered U.S. non-profit organization that has been serving Zapopan’s vulnerable communities for five years.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO