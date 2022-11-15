Read full article on original website
“Things to Do, Places to Go” Podcast-11/18/2022
Kick off the holiday season by heading to St. Joseph for the Luminary Festival Today from 5 to 8 pm. Walk along the downtown streets illuminated by the lanterns and Christmas lights, giving a beautiful warm glowing experience as we enter the holiday season. Plenty of downtown businesses will be...
Breweries from Zapopan, Mexico (a Grand Rapids Sister City) to Participate in Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival
A mutual appreciation for the craft beer (cerveza) industry has reinforced the Sister City relationship between Grand Rapids and Zapopan, Mexico. Recognized as Beer City USA, Grand Rapids community leaders are proud to welcome a delegation from Zapopan this week for the 15th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival (November 18 & 19 at DeVos Place). The Zapopan visit was made possible by the Grand Rapids Sister Cities International and Ama – a Grand Rapids-headquartered U.S. non-profit organization that has been serving Zapopan’s vulnerable communities for five years.
Zeeland’s Annual Magical Christmas Parade
On Monday, November 28 come downtown Zeeland to join in the Holiday festivities! Before the parade enjoy some Christmas caroling with TUBA Christmas in the Splash pad park at 5:45pm, followed by the Christmas tree lighting at 6:15pm. The Christmas Parade, brought to you by Inontime, will begin at 6:30pm.
Discover Kalamazoo announces partnership with Kalamazoo Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Promise for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee
Discover Kalamazoo, the destination marketing organization for Kalamazoo County, is proud to announce a partnership with Kalamazoo Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Promise to become an official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner. This will give local students and schools the opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running educational competition.
