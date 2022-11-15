ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory Corners, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wmta.org

“Things to Do, Places to Go” Podcast-11/18/2022

Kick off the holiday season by heading to St. Joseph for the Luminary Festival Today from 5 to 8 pm. Walk along the downtown streets illuminated by the lanterns and Christmas lights, giving a beautiful warm glowing experience as we enter the holiday season. Plenty of downtown businesses will be...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmta.org

Zeeland’s Annual Magical Christmas Parade

On Monday, November 28 come downtown Zeeland to join in the Holiday festivities! Before the parade enjoy some Christmas caroling with TUBA Christmas in the Splash pad park at 5:45pm, followed by the Christmas tree lighting at 6:15pm. The Christmas Parade, brought to you by Inontime, will begin at 6:30pm.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

A mid-19th century place called Cookieville is being remembered in Allegan County

New signs on 10th street south of Plainwell commemorate the vanished community. In the mid-1800s, Cookieville was a small settlement south of Plainwell. Travelers would often make the stop on the wooden toll road, known as the plank road. It was the route that connected Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids in the mid-19th century. The plank road eventually became 10th Street.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Multi-platinum county music star to headline 2023 Tulip Time festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — The entertainment line-up was announced today for the upcoming 2023 Tulip Time Festival in Holland. Sara Evans, a multi-platinum award winning country music singer, will headline the festival with an appearance on May 12th. Other performers scheduled to appear in 2023 include Elton Rohn, an Elton...
HOLLAND, MI
95.3 MNC

School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow

THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy