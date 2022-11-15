ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting

Conservative Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.Ms Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.She added, “[t]his lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.But her remarks fell on deaf ears; Twitter users quickly noted that Ms Boebert was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch

North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.
Parade

Martha Stewart Reveals Her Celebrity Crush: 'He Is So Cute'

Martha Stewart has previously talked about her affection for Pete Davidson, discussing the comedian during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, and now she's revealing a different celebrity she has a crush on. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart casually described the person...

