After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
Yakima YWCA Helping Families Recover From Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
How Can You Help Selah Police & Fire Departments Fight Hunger?
It may sound like a broken record, “In the season of giving, remember the less fortunate”. That’s because it bears repeating. Especially with the hustle and bustle of our day to day lives. We can barely remember to take care of ourselves, let alone a friend or a family member. What about a stranger? You really don’t know what someone is going through, even the people that you DO know, and interact with on a day to day basis. That person you may say “hi” to everyday, may be hiding a need for help.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
Adopt a Large Dog for Free This Friday at Yakima Humane Society
Interested in Adopting a Dog from the Yakima Humane Society?. In case you missed the last time the Yakima Humane Society opened its doors and dropped its fees for furry four-legged friends, it's back! This Friday get yourself prepped for a wait that's well worth it, by the end of the day you could be the owner of a wonderfully large dog, a small dog, or even a puppy for a discounted price.
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
Craft Fairs, Bazaars & Fundraisers Are Bringing The Festive Joy To Yakima
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
Yakima Home Sales Price Up But Sales Down in October
As Yakima residents struggle in a tough economy the price of a home is on the rise while the number of homes sold is down from last year. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty the Median Homes Sales Price in Yakima is currently up 9% from last year at $350,000.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
Tuesdays Are the Best in Yakima! Why? $7 Movies All Day Long
Going to the movie theatre isn't cheap if you want to add in popcorn and treats but it's something that most of us love to do and Mercy Movie Theatres knows this so they are helping ease some of the financial stress every Tuesday. Yakima Theatres Drops Prices on Tuesdays...
