John Calipari and the Wildcats are getting set to play Michigan State on Tuesday night and Kentucky may get one of the stars of college basketball back for the game. Calipari told reporters on Monday that Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been sidelined since he had a knee procedure last month, will practice on Monday and Calipari will have a better idea on if Tshiebwe will play Tuesday. “My guess is he plays 3-4 minutes per stretch, if he plays. … Knowing him, he wants to play.”

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO