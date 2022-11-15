ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari offers Oscar Tshiebwe update ahead of Michigan State game

John Calipari and the Wildcats are getting set to play Michigan State on Tuesday night and Kentucky may get one of the stars of college basketball back for the game. Calipari told reporters on Monday that Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been sidelined since he had a knee procedure last month, will practice on Monday and Calipari will have a better idea on if Tshiebwe will play Tuesday. “My guess is he plays 3-4 minutes per stretch, if he plays. … Knowing him, he wants to play.”
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy