Caught on video: Driver plows through brick wall, crashes into Orange County home

The moment a driver plowed through a brick wall and crashed into a home in Anaheim was caught on video.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Falmouth Avenue. The homeowner said the crash was so loud it woke him up.

"I didn't really see him right away because it was kind of tucked in here but I heard, kind of... the screeching tires tried to pull out and the passenger got out and he was like 'man you messed up. Get out, get out. Just turn off the car.'," said Ralph Garibay.

The extent of the damage to the home remains unclear.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.