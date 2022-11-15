Pay What You Owe: Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike For $20M Claiming The Brand Is Withholding Payments Over His Custom Kicks

Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike for allegedly withholding payments for upwards of $20M over his custom gear.

By the end of the month, Odell Beckham Jr. plans to sign a new deal for what he wants to be his new home which means no more living out of a suitcase and going from team to team. His Los Angeles Rams return seems unlikely after the team reportedly lowballed him on offers to return despite him being the difference maker in their Super Bowl victory earlier this year.

Now while fans wait to see where the NFL star lands, he’s surprisingly suing his long-time partner Nike.

Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike Claiming The Company Is Withholding Millions Over His Custom Nike Gear.

According to TMZ , Odell Beckham Jr. thinks Nike is withholding $20M and “inventing” ways to not pay him.

In the lawsuit, it’s revealed that Odell wanted to join Adidas in 2017 but Nike exercised their right to match the Adidas offer to prevent the switch. Things then allegedly turned sour after his March 2022 payment for $2.6M was reportedly missing $2M without a reason.

After doing his due diligence Odell said in the lawsuit that he learned it was withheld due to him customizing his Nike gear. Nike claims he committed “footwear and glove violations” when he customized his equipment.

OBJ is known to customize his gear and make it more luxurious and he claims that he had to change the designs because Nike wouldn’t give him cleats to match his Rams uniform.

OBJ recently released a statement on the situation and it’s obvious that he’s highly disappointed with Nike.

“Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family.” “When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete but also made me one of their Brand Icons – my dream had been fulfilled.” “Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.” OBJ continued “Today, I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their lives to the sport they love – especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too.” “I look forward to resolving this issue and hope we can start a real conversation about protecting athletes and their rights. This happens too often in the sports industry and it’s time for change.” “As this is now a legal matter, please refer any questions to my attorney, Daniel Davillier.”

Odell believes the manufactured penalties are Nike’s way of trying to make him sign a less lucrative deal. He claims they’ve finessed him out of $20M and wants his money.

It will be interesting to see how this lawsuit goes and how it will impact the Shoe Surgeon who makes most of Odell Beckham’s custom gear.

