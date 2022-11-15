ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Pay What You Owe: Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike For $20M Claiming The Brand Is Withholding Payments Over His Custom Kicks

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQVZ5_0jBaDuYI00

Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike for allegedly withholding payments for upwards of $20M over his custom gear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175IwV_0jBaDuYI00

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

By the end of the month, Odell Beckham Jr. plans to sign a new deal for what he wants to be his new home which means no more living out of a suitcase and going from team to team. His Los Angeles Rams return seems unlikely after the team reportedly lowballed him on offers to return despite him being the difference maker in their Super Bowl victory earlier this year.

Now while fans wait to see where the NFL star lands, he’s surprisingly suing his long-time partner Nike.

Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike Claiming The Company Is Withholding Millions Over His Custom Nike Gear.

According to TMZ , Odell Beckham Jr. thinks Nike is withholding $20M and “inventing” ways to not pay him.

In the lawsuit, it’s revealed that Odell wanted to join Adidas in 2017 but Nike exercised their right to match the Adidas offer to prevent the switch. Things then allegedly turned sour after his March 2022 payment for $2.6M was reportedly missing $2M without a reason.

After doing his due diligence Odell said in the lawsuit that he learned it was withheld due to him customizing his Nike gear. Nike claims he committed “footwear and glove violations” when he customized his equipment.

OBJ is known to customize his gear and make it more luxurious and he claims that he had to change the designs because Nike wouldn’t give him cleats to match his Rams uniform.

OBJ recently released a statement on the situation and it’s obvious that he’s highly disappointed with Nike.

“Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family.”

“When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete but also made me one of their Brand Icons – my dream had been fulfilled.”

“Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.” OBJ continued “Today, I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their lives to the sport they love – especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too.”

“I look forward to resolving this issue and hope we can start a real conversation about protecting athletes and their rights. This happens too often in the sports industry and it’s time for change.”

“As this is now a legal matter, please refer any questions to my attorney, Daniel Davillier.”

Odell believes the manufactured penalties are Nike’s way of trying to make him sign a less lucrative deal. He claims they’ve finessed him out of $20M and wants his money.

It will be interesting to see how this lawsuit goes and how it will impact the Shoe Surgeon who makes most of Odell Beckham’s custom gear.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Suing Nike, per His Official Statement

The rumors are true. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, per an announcement he just published to Twitter.  Beckham, 30, details an unfortunate experience with Nike, which he says did not honor the details and commitments of their partnership.  The veteran free agent is now ...
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr. has not signed yet

The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Taunts Rappers For Selling Their Catalogs To 'Catch Up' To Him

NBA YoungBoy thinks all the rappers who have sold their music catalog are trying to keep up with him, and he finds it pretty hilarious. A video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native surfaced online this week showing him in a good mood and laughing at his peers who have given up their prized catalogs. According to YoungBoy, he won’t be releasing any new music this year so that his peers can catch up.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
rolling out

Odell Beckham Jr. sues Nike for withholding millions of dollars

On Nov. 14, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. released a statement on Twitter that talked about a lawsuit he filed against Nike. “Being a Nike Athlete And Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since a young boy,” Beckham said. “I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James, or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family.
Complex

Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike for Over $20 Million, Shares Statement Claiming Company ‘Did Not Honor Its Commitments’

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike, saying the Oregon-based conglomerate “screwed him out of millions.”. OBJ released the following statement regarding the lawsuit: “Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family. When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons—my dream had been fulfilled. Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.”
hypebeast.com

Official Look at Nike Air Penny 2 "Rosewood"

Penny Hardaway‘s second signature shoe is making a return. Continuing his legacy,. has released yet another retro colorway for the Air Penny 2 for the upcoming year. Arriving in “Rosewood,” the offering comes dressed in a summit white, rosewood, wolf grey and black color scheme. The shoe is constructed in an all-white leather upper, featuring rosewood contrasting details on the lining and the signature logo on the lateral heel and tongue. Rounding out the shoe is the rubber midsole highlighter in grey, along with the eyelets and heel tag, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a black rubber outsole.
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"

Since 2008, Boston-based retailer Concepts and SB have come together to outfit the SB Dunk Low in various lobster-themed colorways. Thus far, the duo has presented red, blue, yellow, purple and green lobster looks. Now, it combines red and yellow to create an “Orange Lobster” presentation of the iconic sneaker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed

A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos

Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy