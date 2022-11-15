Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Overview Trailer Released; Pokemon TCG Live enters Open Beta and More
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is all set to release on November 18, 2022, and the developers have just released a new overview trailer to get the players ready for the game. The trailer provides an insight into various elements of the game along with the world it is set in. Players can check out the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Overview Trailer embedded below:
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All Legendary Pokémon
Learn more about the Legendary Pokémon you'll encounter throughout Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's three-pronged story.
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
Espire 2 - Official Launch Trailer
Espire 2 is a VR first-person stealth game that is built from the ground up to raise the bar for VR games. Tackle the game in multiplayer with the co-op campaign, utilize unique gadgets, and give voice commands to distract or interrogate your enemies. Espire 2 is available today on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.
Inertial Drift - Official Launch Trailer
Inertial Drift, an arcade racer that tears up the rule book, finally arrives to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the Twilight Rivals Edition. Complete with 4K and 120 FPS modes, innovative twin-stick controls, completely re-imagined driving mechanics, and a huge roster of fiercely individual cars and tracks. The Inertial Drift Twilight Rivals DLC Pack also launches onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, featuring new cars, new tracks, and more.
How to Play the Pokemon Games in Chronological Order
The mainline Pokemon games make up one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. From Pokemon Red and Blue to the latest entries in the series, these games have amassed a huge audience that just keeps coming back for more. If you haven't played all of the Pokemon...
Wreckfest Mobile - Official Release Trailer
Wreckfest Mobile is available now on iOS and Android. Watch as cars race and collide in this launch trailer for the game.
Ultimate Adom: Caverns of Chaos - Official Console Release Trailer
Ultimate Adom: Caverns of Chaos is an action roguelike game that challenges you to learn endless combinations of spells to get through procedurally generated dungeons. Utilize weapons, gain abilities, and craft to make it through the hardest of levels. Ultimate Adom: Caverns of Chaos is now available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 4 release coming soon.
The Cost of Xbox's Next Console Was Too Damn High - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident that delaying Bethesda's Starfield was the right move.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Pokemon Finally Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Back to the Anime: Watch
Pokemon's anime has finally made good on Ash Ketchum's 25 year long journey by having him become the world champion in the newest episode of the series, and the occasion was celebrated in quite the huge way by bringing back all of Ash's classic Pokemon favorites to help Pikachu in a huge moment. Ash has been spending his time in Pokemon Journeys working his way up through the World Coronation Series, and he ended up taking on his biggest challenge yet with the grand finals of this tournament pitting him against the undefeated champion Leon in the process.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Pokemon Scarlet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon
One of the biggest differences between "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" is that the former takes a more past-like approach to its world and Pokemon.
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
