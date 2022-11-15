Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
We’ll sadly never see Marvel’s wildest Black Panther in the MCU
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the cusp of no doubt killing it in theaters this weekend, the MCU fandom’s hype over meeting the latest protector of Wakanda is at an all-time high. The mystery of who will be taking over King T’Challa’s mantle has been raging for years now, but the question is finally about to be definitively answered. Still, whoever it is, we can rest assured that it won’t be the craziest take on the character in the history of Marvel Comics. For shame.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Planning to Race-Swap a Number of X-Men Characters
Marvel Studios has kept mum about its plans for the X-Men reboot but it's clear that Kevin Feige and his team aren't in any rush to incorporate the mutants in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, with the exception of Deadpool and Wolverine who are making their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in Phase Five.
Gamespot
Every Marvel Phase 4 Movie And TV Show Ranked By Metacritic
Believe it or not, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come and gone. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the phase was jam packed between two years, with nothing being released in 2020. However, between the start of Phase 4--WandaVision--and the end of it--Black Panther: Wakanda Forever--there have been 16 movies and TV shows taking place in the MCU to be released.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
Marvel heroes are doused with Pym Particles (and corporate synergy) in Stormbreaker variant covers
Marvel heroes are changing size through the power of Pym Particles just in time for the impending release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
IGN
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
IGN
Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Other Animation Projects in Jeopardy Following Alleged Marvel Studios Layoffs
New reports have been circulating about Disney laying off employees from Marvel Studios' animation department. The new department was created to focus on animation projects, which were first announced a few years ago. So far, shows like the Season 1 of What If...? and I am Groot have been the only projects that has seen the light of day.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals New Trailer Featuring the Abbey
Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to launch next month, and when it does, the game will feature a new team of heroes in the Marvel Universe. Every team needs a headquarters, and the Midnight Suns will be setting up camp in a location known as the Abbey. 2K Games and Firaxis have released an all-new trailer featuring the location, giving players an idea of what to expect. A "haunted Transian Castle raised on the cursed grounds of Old Salem," the base features a number of interesting areas which will play a major role in the game's narrative.
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - "Welcome to the Abbey" Official Trailer
Welcome to the Abbey, your home to live among the legends. But like most things, there's more to this place than meets the eye...
IGN
ComicBook
Okoye Proves Her Dedication to Wakanda in Marvel's Black Panther Spinoff Finale (Exclusive)
Okoye is out to prove that Wakanda is not without its protectors in the final issue of the Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda is a five-issue limited series that puts the spotlight on different characters in the Black Panther franchise. Readers get to follow the adventures of characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and Killmonger, while also learning the Black Panther's history in "History of the Black Panthers" by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos. The fifth and final issue of the Wakanda anthology features an Okoye story, one of the many stars of the latest Marvel hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ alumna hypes MCU return as a Phase Five film promises to defeat DC at their own game
Thanks to Marvel veteran James Gunn landing the keys to the kingdom, DC looks to be finally getting back on track in the movie department. Unfortunately, a new rumor suggests Marvel might still beat them to the punch in a rather embarrassing way. Elsewhere, conspiracy theorists believe they’ve deciphered a Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star’s secret code while the fandom weighs in on the biggest, bestest bad of Phase Four. Here’s what’s been happening today in MCU news…
IGN
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Ghost Rider Returns in New Marvel Series
There have been many different iterations of a Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe, but one of the more recent additions is making a comeback in a new ongoing series. Polygon announced Cosmic Ghost Rider, a new series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and artist Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy), which features Frank Castle's twisted Spirit of Vengeance from an alternate timeline that has not only the powers of a Ghost Rider, but also the Power Cosmic. This Frank Castle made a deal with Mephisto in order to get payback on Thanos, turning him into a Ghost Rider. He later teamed up with Galactus and became a herald, which is where the Silver Surfer-like abilities come from.
IGN
