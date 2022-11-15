Read full article on original website
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 15]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
How Brendan Fraser Made It All the Way Back
To listen to this profile, click the play button below:. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the past few years, Brendan Fraser has been attending fan conventions. Maybe a star with a different level of vanity or self-regard wouldn’t talk about this fact because it could be seen as embarrassing, or humbling, but Fraser is not that star. He shows up, shakes hands, signs autographs, talks about the past. Shares table space with guys like Sean Astin, from The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies. Fraser started doing this, he told me, “to get over myself. Because I thought either, It’s not something I would do, or, I didn’t want to put myself in a place where I was vulnerable in front of everyone.” But then he went to a Comic Con in London. This was in 2019. Part of it, he admits, is that he was getting paid; part of it was that after a rough decade, he suddenly felt the desire to get back out there. “I wanted to see the people,” Fraser said.
Letitia Wright’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made For ‘Black Panther 2’ Compared to Other MCU Stars
As the new lead of the Black Panther movies, it’s understandable why fans are curious about Letitia Wright’s net worth and how much she makes as Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright, whose full name is Letitia Michelle Wright, was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old. She made her on-screen debut in 2011 in the BBC show Holby City. She went on to star in shows like Top Boy and Chasing Shadows and movies like Urban Hymn and The Commuter before her big break as...
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Brendan Fraser Blasts the Golden Globes, “Will Not Participate” for ‘The Whale’
With the anticipated release of The Whale, star Brendan Fraser has been the name on everybody’s lips, and for good reason: we are living in the Brenaissance. The actor, who has continued to demonstrate why he has such a faithful fanbase, recently shared that he will stick to his guns when it comes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Fraser is refusing to participate in this year’s Golden Globe Awards despite the release of his buzzy forthcoming film.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’
Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
Luca Guadagnino: Armie Hammer’s Character Would ‘Of Course’ Be Part of ‘Call Me’ Sequel
Luca Guadagnino is still hoping for a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel with the original cast of characters — and possibly the original cast as well. Director Guadagnino has voiced his desire for a follow-up film about the affair between Oliver (Hammer) and Elio (Timothée Chalamet). “Call Me By Your Name” premiered at 2017 Sundance and went on to land four Oscar nominations, including a Best Adapted Screenplay win. “I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies,” Guadagnino said in a Variety cover story. “Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with,...
Skyfall’s Javier Bardem Had No Clue His James Bond Seduction Scene Was Almost Removed
Ten years ago today, the canon of James Bond movies was riding high on the blockbuster debut of Skyfall. The most financially successful 007 entry, and the celebration of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, it pitted Daniel Craig’s Bond against perhaps his most formidable foe: Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva. While one of the most iconic encounters between these two sons of MI6 was almost cut from the film, Bardem himself was apparently unaware of that fact.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Sidney Poitier to Receive Tribute at Gotham Awards
Sidney Poitier is set to receive an icon tribute at the upcoming Gotham Awards. The posthumous honor from the Gotham Film & Media Institute follows the feature documentary Sidney debuting at the Toronto Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actor, notable for films like Lilies of the Field, To Sir, With Love and In the Heat of the Night, died in January of this year at age 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, California.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrian Tyree Henry on 'Causeway': "I Wanted to Explore What Grief Was"Jennifer Lawrence Is a Soldier on the Road to Recovery in 'Causeway' TrailerWill Smith's Apple...
‘Empire of Light’ Trailer: Olivia Colman Stars in Sam Mendes’ Ode to Movie Theaters
Oscar season isn’t complete without a good old-fashioned movie about the magic of movies. Searchlight Pictures has released the full trailer for “Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes’ upcoming movie theater romance. Set in the 1980s, “Empire of Light” focuses on middle-aged Hilary Small (Olivia Colman), an employee of “The Empire,” a cinema in a coastal English town with a history of mental illness and a dependency on lithium. Depressed and lonely, Hilary forms an unexpected romance with Stephen (Micheal Ward), a young Black man who begins working at the theater after getting rejected from graduate school. The romance broadens the previously...
Did The Grammys Just Preview Oscar’s Best Original Song Category?
The Recording Academy announced the 2023 Grammy Award nominations this morning and there were few surprises. Beyonce led all nominees with nine nods followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, Adele with seven, and Future and Harry Styles with six each. But for Oscar watchers, these Grammys nominations provided an intriguing sneak peek into a number of competitive music categories for the 2023 Academy Awards.
‘The Chronology Of Water’: Kristen Stewart’s Feature Directorial Debut Is A Swimming Memoir With Imogen Poots Set To Star
Kristen Stewart made her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free in 2017 with the experimental short “Come Swim.” Deadline reports that Stewart will make her feature film debut with Scott Free, too. And this film also deals with swimming, albeit in a more direct way. Stewart will adapt...
‘Spectre’: Sam Mendes Blames The Quick Turnaround Time & “Pressure” After ‘Skyfall’ For The Poor Reception Of His Bond Sequel
Sam Mendes is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers working today. It seems that every time he releases a new film, it is in the awards season discussion. That’s exactly what’s happening with his new film, “Empire of Light.” However, that wasn’t the case when his second James Bond film, “Spectre,” was released. Unlike the massively popular “Skyfall,” his Bond followup, “Spectre,” was largely seen as a disappointment. And Mendes seems to have an answer as to why that is the case.
Anya Taylor-Joy: Flash Floods & COVID Didn’t Stop George Miller’s Dedication To ‘Furiosa’ [Interview]
Anya Taylor-Joy keeps putting herself in dangerous situations. Earlier this year, she battled Vikings alongside “The Northman,” and her latest movie, “The Menu,” finds her caught up at a dangerous destination restaurant that isn’t necessarily what it seems. But for most of the year, the Emmy winner was down under, shooting the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa,” in Australia.
'The Menu' Cast and Character Guide
Dark comedy can be a challenge for filmmakers as it often involves merging two contrasting genres. Finding the right recipe for these movies takes impeccable scripting, direction, and execution. While it's not easy, there are always a few brave souls who dare to bring something new to the table to thrill genre lovers and that is the case with The Menu, one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
