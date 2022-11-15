Read full article on original website
Mississippi teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
City of Cleveland Wins State Auditor’s Third PIE Award
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced the City of Cleveland as the third winner of the Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award. The PIE award is given to government offices for cutting costs, reducing waste, and improving efficiency in the workplace. To win the Award, the...
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
Thompson joins fight to save Hospital, but what will he find?
GREENWOOD - As Greenwood and Leflore County continue throwing "hail Mary's" to save their hospital. Some hope a powerful ally can help. Congressman Bennie Thompson has agreed to come to next week's Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss possible ways to save the hospital, which as we've reported, has only a fraction of the money it needs to survive.
Mound Bayou Man Recognized for Service
A Mound Bayou man is being recognized for his role as an active citizen. During a meeting, including the mayor and Board of Aldermen, there was a moment set aside for Jerry Norwood. Norwood works to keep Mound Bayou clean. notice was given for his continuous community and work. He...
