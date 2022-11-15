Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats have held on to a swing U.S. House district in Maine. Two-term Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday that Golden won reelection over Republican Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin had held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden entered the ranked round trailing in 2018, but this time he began the instant runoff with a lead over Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. During the ranked round, votes for third-place finisher Bond were redistributed to voters’ second choices.
KEYT
Allen: Alabama to leave voter registration partnership
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will withdraw from a 32-state voter registration database, the incoming secretary of state announced on Wednesday — a decision that drew sharp criticism from his outgoing counterpart. Republican Wes Allen, who will be sworn in as secretary of state in January, sent a letter announcing the state will withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a database allows states to share voter registration data. Allen cited privacy concerns as the reason to withdraw. The Republican made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from ERIC. Secretary of State John Merrill, also a Republican, issued a statement from his office saying ERIC provides needed information to maintain voter rolls and has identified suspected incidents of voter fraud.
KEYT
Feds probe Missouri’s treatment of severely mentally ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of assistance needlessly strips people of their independence. Court-awarded guardianships and conservatorships give someone control over certain decisions for another person, including where they live. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says people with disabilities have too often been unlawfully institutionalized. The Missouri Mental Health Department says it plans to fully cooperate with the investigation.
KEYT
Kansas GOP pins Democratic governor’s win on lawmaker’s run
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas Republicans are blaming state Sen. Dennis Pyle for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s narrow reelection victory. Pyle ran for governor as an independent candidate, and GOP leaders say he both siphoned votes from Republican nominee Derek Schmidt and decreased GOP turnout by making conservatives less enthusiastic about Schmidt. Pyle was a Republican and one of the Legislature’s most conservative members before he left the GOP in June to run for governor. He says he ran to give voters a true conservative alternative and suggests GOP leaders are refusing to confront their own failures. Now the Kansas Republican Party is looking to punish party officials who supported Pyle.
KEYT
Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe to build a casino has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cedric Cromwell, former chair of the Mashpee Wampanoags, was also sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to a year of probation and was fined $25,000. David DeQuattro, the owner of the Rhode Island architecture and design firm, was sentenced to a year of home confinement and fined $50,000. Prosecutors say Cromwell accepted $10,000, exercise equipment and a weekend at a luxury hotel from DeQuattro’s firm. They were convicted in May.
KEYT
Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office. The Republican-majority Pennsylvania House voted Wednesday to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner over progressive policies that he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. The vote sets the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate that will become a 28-22 majority early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. It’s unclear when the Senate trial will happen, as the two-year legislative session wraps up at the end of November.
KEYT
Sustainability group pulls lobster certification over whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for the London-based Marine Stewardship Council said Wednesday that the suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery’s certificate will go into effect on Dec. 15. MSC’s decision to take away its certification from the U.S. lobster fishery represents the second time a sustainability organization has downgraded the industry’s status this year. Seafood Watch of California placed the fishery on a red list in late summer.
KEYT
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev. Robert Smith, the former CEO of Saint Francis Ministries, and William Whymark, its former chief information officer, capped a string of problems with the group including children being forced to sleep in offices and workers falsifying documents to show family visits that never happened. State Rep. Susan Concannon, a Beloit Republican who chairs the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight, said Wednesday that the group doesn’t deserve to continue partnering with the state.
KEYT
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband. A jury voted 11-1 to recommend a life sentence, but a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death. The victim’s husband, Charles Sennett, later killed himself. Final appeals focused on difficulties at the state’s last two executions and the fact that judges can no longer override a jury’s recommendation. The other man convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.
Comments / 0