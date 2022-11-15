ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KEYT

Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by an Iranian bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Tehran. That’s according to the U.S. military’s Mideast-based Central Command and an Israeli official who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press. They identified the drone used to attack the Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon on Tuesday night as an Iranian-made Shahed variant, like those now used by Russia in its war on Ukraine. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the attack, which comes amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program and during nationwide protests there.

