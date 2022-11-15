Read full article on original website
Former long-time local official Mel Gatson euologized by friends, colleagues
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. Those...
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped
Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3...
‘Fill the Foodbank’ drive-thru donation drive set Saturday in Santa Maria
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual drive-thru donation Saturday in Santa Maria and will continue accepting donations of chickens and turkeys through Nov. 22 to help needy North County residents celebrate Thanksgiving. The drive-thru “Fill the Foodbank” donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2...
About Town: Art show supporting UC SB Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3, 4
Art show supporting UC Natural Reserve System slated for Dec. 3-4 An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Santa Ynez volleyball team makes deep state playoff run
After 39 matches, including seven playoff contests, the season is over for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team. The Pirates lost 3-0 to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF State Division 4 SoCal Regional semifinals. CVC won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20. The Pirates won playoff games against Reedley, Bakersfield...
Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run, organizers planning for 2023 return
Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023. "It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."
Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours
Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
Santa Maria fire chief leaving to lead San Luis Obispo Fire Department
After more than a year and a half as chief of Santa Maria Fire Department, Todd Tuggle is leaving his post to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department in December to replace the current chief following his retirement. San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced Tuggle...
Santa Barbara County interactive map shows potential rezoning sites to meet housing needs
An interactive map showing areas that could be rezoned to provide housing or higher-density housing has been launched by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department in advance of public workshops on the Housing Element update. The map shows sites that might be rezoned, has layers that can be...
Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24
Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
Locals gather at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor American veterans
Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday
The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Clover
Clover is a one-year-old female, calico Domestic Shorthair available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Clover’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa...
LVMC hosting free lecture on mental health: 'Start the Conversation and End the Stigma'
Lompoc Valley Medical will host a cost-free lecture featuring Transitions- Mental Health Association for an evening of "mental health myth-busting and inspiration" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Attendees will hear first-hand stories from...
Dunn offers all-school screening of Marvel's 'Black Panther' as community-building trip
More than 70 Dunn high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” in an effort to connect. “Community-building has rarely been more crucial than it is in today’s post-pandemic world,”...
Buellton mayoral candidate Dave King takes lead; Hornick, Silva claim District 1, 4 seats
In election totals updated Tuesday, Buellton mayoral candidate Dave King pulled ahead of incumbent Elysia Lewis with 1,020 votes, or 51% of ballots cast. Lewis had 971 votes, or 48.55%. The newest results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats claimed by newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva, respectively.
Legal action against AT&T settled for $5.9M; Santa Barbara County to get $274K
A statewide team of prosecutors, including Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit, has settled a civil action against AT&T over hazardous-materials violations in the county and elsewhere across the state. District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said the $5.9 million settlement is the largest ever...
