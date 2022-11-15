ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Former long-time local official Mel Gatson euologized by friends, colleagues

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. Those...
LOMPOC, CA
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Ynez volleyball team makes deep state playoff run

After 39 matches, including seven playoff contests, the season is over for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team. The Pirates lost 3-0 to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF State Division 4 SoCal Regional semifinals. CVC won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20. The Pirates won playoff games against Reedley, Bakersfield...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run, organizers planning for 2023 return

Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023. "It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."
BUELLTON, CA
Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours

Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24

Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
SOLVANG, CA
Locals gather at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor American veterans

Local veterans, active duty, their families and members of the community gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Friday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Veterans Day morning ceremony began on the front lawn with a flag-raising ceremony conducted by members of the Solvang American Legion Post 160, and the playing of "To the Color" by bugler Michael Roberts.
SOLVANG, CA
Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday

The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
SOLVANG, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Clover

Clover is a one-year-old female, calico Domestic Shorthair available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Clover’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA

