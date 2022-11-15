Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!
Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
Cape Gazette
Big Fish Ball benefits student basic needs closets Nov. 19
For the second year, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will join the Big Fish Charitable Foundation to raise money for the Delaware Department of Education Basic Needs Closets program at the second annual Big Fish Ball, set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hyatt Place on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Cape Gazette
Celebrate Pink Friday weekend at Blooming Boutique shops Nov. 18-20
Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford will be participating in the third annual, nationwide, Pink Friday weekend small business shopping experience from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18 to 20. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big-box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal of this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of many local communities.
Cape Gazette
Donation drive to benefit homeless veterans runs thru Dec. 11
Members of the Lewes chapter of the Polka Dot Powerhouse have partnered with Home of the Brave in Milford to help veterans who are homeless. Through Sunday, Dec. 11, the Dots are accepting items to help veterans served by Home of the Brave. Items on the wish list for the...
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
Cape Gazette
Cape hockey falls in Division I finals
The Cape Henlopen field hockey team fell to Smyrna 2-1 in the Division I state championship game at the University of Delaware’s Rullo Field. After playing to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, the game went to sudden death 7-on-7. The Eagles’ Kirsten Johnson scored the game winner on a diving shot.
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue to Help Reduce Food Waste and Feed More People through Technology
Built on a community collaboration between premier sponsor Bayhealth and collaborating organizations – the Food Bank of Delaware and American Heart Association & American Stroke Association– a first-in-the-nation statewide food rescue program, 302 Food Rescue, launched this morning at the Milford Food Lion. Thanks to the power of...
Cape Gazette
SeaScape Residential Services launches as new rental agency
For over 20 years, SeaScape Property Management owners Chris and Doug Nichols have served the residents, developers and builders of lower Delaware as the preeminent property management company responsible for the day-to-day operations of more than 100 communities in Sussex and Kent counties. Now the Nichols brothers have partnered with...
Comments / 0