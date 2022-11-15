Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.

