Wilmington, DE

Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!

Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
LEWES, DE
Big Fish Ball benefits student basic needs closets Nov. 19

For the second year, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will join the Big Fish Charitable Foundation to raise money for the Delaware Department of Education Basic Needs Closets program at the second annual Big Fish Ball, set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hyatt Place on the Wilmington Riverfront.
WILMINGTON, DE
Celebrate Pink Friday weekend at Blooming Boutique shops Nov. 18-20

MILFORD, DE
Donation drive to benefit homeless veterans runs thru Dec. 11

Members of the Lewes chapter of the Polka Dot Powerhouse have partnered with Home of the Brave in Milford to help veterans who are homeless. Through Sunday, Dec. 11, the Dots are accepting items to help veterans served by Home of the Brave. Items on the wish list for the...
LEWES, DE
Cape hockey falls in Division I finals

The Cape Henlopen field hockey team fell to Smyrna 2-1 in the Division I state championship game at the University of Delaware’s Rullo Field. After playing to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, the game went to sudden death 7-on-7. The Eagles’ Kirsten Johnson scored the game winner on a diving shot.
LEWES, DE
SeaScape Residential Services launches as new rental agency

For over 20 years, SeaScape Property Management owners Chris and Doug Nichols have served the residents, developers and builders of lower Delaware as the preeminent property management company responsible for the day-to-day operations of more than 100 communities in Sussex and Kent counties. Now the Nichols brothers have partnered with...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

