Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Man allegedly caught lurking outside home
Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
Two parents charged in death of infant in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — One year after a 16-day-old baby died, her parents are now behind bars in connection with her death. The two parents from Larksville were arrested on Friday. Police say drugs are to blame for the child's death nearly one year ago. According to court paperwork, the...
Former pastor sentenced after plea on attempted indecent assault
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former pastor charged with child sex crimes in Monroe County will spend the next five years on probation. Fr. Gregory Loughney pleaded no contest to attempted indecent assault and attempted corruption of minors back in July. He was arrested last fall in an internet sting...
Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man
An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death
Police looking for armed robber
Hughesville, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in surveillance photos. Police say the man committed an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Initial reports say the man was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and carrying a bag with drawstrings. He was also carrying a Glock-style handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-368-5700.
Suit filed in fatal shooting of Hazleton convenience store clerk, alleges illegal gambling put him at risk
The family of a clerk shot and killed in a robbery two years ago filed suit, alleging he was put in danger because the illegal video slot mach
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Pa. woman arrested after attacking, kicking elderly person in face: police
According to Fox 56, a woman was arrested and charged by Pocono Township Police after they said she randomly attacked another woman and kicked her in the face multiple times. According to the news outlet, officials said police were called to the Gap View Drive-In in Scotrun, Monroe County, just after 8 a.m. on Friday for a reported fight. Officers said they had received multiple reports that a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Shannon Wallace, was kicking an elderly woman who was lying on the ground in the face.
