Exeter, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught lurking outside home

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man

An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for armed robber

Hughesville, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in surveillance photos. Police say the man committed an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Initial reports say the man was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and carrying a bag with drawstrings. He was also carrying a Glock-style handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman arrested after attacking, kicking elderly person in face: police

According to Fox 56, a woman was arrested and charged by Pocono Township Police after they said she randomly attacked another woman and kicked her in the face multiple times. According to the news outlet, officials said police were called to the Gap View Drive-In in Scotrun, Monroe County, just after 8 a.m. on Friday for a reported fight. Officers said they had received multiple reports that a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Shannon Wallace, was kicking an elderly woman who was lying on the ground in the face.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

