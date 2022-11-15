Read full article on original website
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
News Briefs 11/18/22
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Rollins Center. Commissioners will receive updates on the Public Art Committee, Friends of Canalfront Park, and the Community Garden before discussing wedding and bonfire permits. See the meeting agenda and link at lewes.civicweb.net. Lewes...
Lefty’s Alley & Eats hosts Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser
Members of the Parkinson's Education and Support Group of Sussex County, their families, friends, neighbors and business supporters gathered Nov. 4 at Lefty's Alley & Eats in Lewes for the Strike Out Parkinson's fundraiser. Group members and their supporters bowled, bid on items at a silent auction and enjoyed Lefty’s...
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
Many reasons to oppose park restaurant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Parks & Rec Director Ray Bivens, Senator-elect Russ Huxtable, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams. This letter is to register my vehement opposition to the plan for a new restaurant within Cape Henlopen State Park....
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
C.S. Holder Jr., Sussex County retiree
C.S. Holder Jr., 70, of Roxana, passed Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 4, 1952, and raised in Roxana, son of the late C.S. Holder Sr. and Brenda (Lynch) Holder. C.S graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Va. C.S...
Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!
Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest exhibit opens Nov. 19
An exhibit of the winning shots from this year’s Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest will open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum Saturday, Nov. 19, and run through Friday, Dec. 23. The show features award-winning photographs chosen from among more than 180 entries. These images capture the many forms of life on coastal Delaware. “We were again impressed by the diverse examples of natural beauty we saw in the entries, and we look forward to sharing the winners with our readers and visitors to the museum exhibit,” said Terry Plowman, Delaware Beach life editor and publisher.
Robert D. Wright, self-made man
Robert D. “Bob” Wright, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Seaford, with his wife, Edith, by his side. Bob was born to parents Minos Elwood Wright and Florence M. (Cannon) Wright March 20, 1937, in Federalsburg, Md. Born into a family with little wealth but an...
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
Offended by memorial stones column
The following letter was sent to Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood with a request to print it as a letter to the editor. I was alerted to your article about removing the memorial stones along Rehoboth Avenue. I am the owner of two of those stones. My husband passed away suddenly in 1992 at the age of 47. We had been coming to Rehoboth Beach from Pittsburgh and Ohio for over 20 years. This was a special time of the year when we would meet up with family and friends from Chicago, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. My sister-in-law who had relocated to Lewes bought a tree and stone for her baby brother, my husband, when he passed away. The stone, or tripping hazard as you see it, is very special to me and my family. It makes us feel like he is still with us at the beach. I still make a trip from Ohio every year to visit the tree and, of course, the ocean. In fact, when my sister-in-law passed away, I purchased a stone for her and had it placed under the same tree with her brother. You need to watch where you’re walking, because most of the stones are in mulch beds. I suppose that the next thing that you would want to do is dig up the memorial bricks near the Bandstand. Have empathy for the people who have memorial stones for loved one.
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Megee Motors supports Harry K Foundation Christmas gala
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Megee Motors in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Megee Motors in Georgetown has been serving Delmarva since 1948, when Floyd Megee opened his first dealership selling...
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
