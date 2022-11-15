ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

'Meet the Putmans' patriarch had family caring for him in Tuscola County Jail cell

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge says the patriarch of the family that starred in the reality show "Meet the Putmans" was given privileges that nobody else would be entitled to. Those privileges included having a family member stay with him in his Tuscola County Jail cell. William Putman was released from custody Tuesday after serving 30 days for an assault conviction, in jail and in a hospital.
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail

An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
Owosso woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from employer

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Bridgeport Township construction equipment business where she worked. Victoria Wagner of Owosso, who also goes by the last name of Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from AIS along I-75 in Bridgeport.
Tuscola County Jail inmate accused of trying to escape

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a Tuscola County Jail inmate's run for freedom over the weekend. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was picking up lunch trays around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, when Emanuel Copes made a statement about leaving the jail. He allegedly ran...
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
Second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing at deadly Pulaski Street fire has resigned

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly fire on Pulaski Street last spring has resigned. A spokeswoman for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed on Wednesday that Michael Zlotek left his position with the Flint Fire Department. City officials did not say when he resigned or when his last day on duty took place.
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
