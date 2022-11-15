Read full article on original website
abc12.com
'Meet the Putmans' patriarch had family caring for him in Tuscola County Jail cell
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge says the patriarch of the family that starred in the reality show "Meet the Putmans" was given privileges that nobody else would be entitled to. Those privileges included having a family member stay with him in his Tuscola County Jail cell. William Putman was released from custody Tuesday after serving 30 days for an assault conviction, in jail and in a hospital.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail
An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
abc12.com
Owosso woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from employer
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Bridgeport Township construction equipment business where she worked. Victoria Wagner of Owosso, who also goes by the last name of Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from AIS along I-75 in Bridgeport.
abc12.com
Tuscola County Jail inmate accused of trying to escape
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a Tuscola County Jail inmate's run for freedom over the weekend. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was picking up lunch trays around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, when Emanuel Copes made a statement about leaving the jail. He allegedly ran...
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
abc12.com
Midland police officer on leave after being suspected of driving while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland police officer is on leave after being involved in an off-duty drunk driving crash. The crash happened last month and the officer was hospitalized for a time. Charges have been authorized and they indicate the officer is accused of being super drunk, which is more than twice the legal limit.
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
Bay City man charged in lengthy standoff with police over eviction notice to undergo psych eval
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of engaging police in an hours-spanning standoff over an eviction notice is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court case against him can proceed. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Thursday, Nov. 10, signed an order for...
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
abc12.com
Second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing at deadly Pulaski Street fire has resigned
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly fire on Pulaski Street last spring has resigned. A spokeswoman for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed on Wednesday that Michael Zlotek left his position with the Flint Fire Department. City officials did not say when he resigned or when his last day on duty took place.
abc12.com
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
abc12.com
West side Saginaw neighborhood experiences third deadly shooting since June
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A west side Saginaw neighborhood is hit by gun violence again. A 15-year-old is in custody in connection with the city's most recent homicide. A 20-year-old man died from his injures in the shooting on Porter Street in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday. Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The...
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
abc12.com
Hurley opens Genesee County's only adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on its new in-patient adolescent behavioral health unit. "Flint was recognized as one of the communities with the greatest mental health needs in the country," said Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist who will be working with the young patients. He...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
