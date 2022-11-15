Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
TVGuide.com
Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
livingetc.com
Is it better to get a smart TV or a streaming device?
With almost every TV on the market touting its smart capabilities, it can be somewhat confusing when shopping for the best option. The rise of streaming has made the choice much harder than it used to be, and those yet to make the jump to a smart TV face a deluge of options and conflicting advice.
The Verge
Schlage’s current Apple Home Key smart lock will not support Matter
The Schlage Encode Plus, the popular Home Key-enabled smart lock, will not get upgraded to support Matter. Schlage told The Verge that this is due to several factors, including changes in the spec since the product was manufactured. It also confirmed that none of its current smart locks will support Matter. Instead, Schlage plans to introduce a new Matter-enabled smart lock in the future but did not provide a timeline for a release.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
PC Magazine
Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals
Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
TechRadar
13 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and today's offers don't disappoint. While the retailer typically holds back its best offers for its official Black Friday 2022 sale, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now on TVs, Fire tablets, air fryers, Fire TV sticks, vacuums, iPads, and so much more. We've scoured the site to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals from Amazon that are almost too good to be true.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
CNET
Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
Philips Hue’s Black Friday sale is on. Here are the best smart home buys
The annual Hue Black Friday deals have arrived early this year. Here are the best discounts on Philips Hue smart lights
CBS News
Best Black Friday deals on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more streaming sticks and boxes
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is approaching quickly, and many major retailers are already rolling out their best Black Friday deals on popular...
The best smart TVs of 2022
TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
The Verge
Sonos plans to enter four new product categories — and the first is coming next year
Sonos is preparing a wave of premium new home speakers for release next year, as The Verge has exclusively reported. But that’s familiar territory for the company. As it turns out, Sonos also has its eye on several new product categories. Four of them to be specific. According to CEO Patrick Spence, the first device from one of these categories will arrive sometime in fiscal year 2023. The company’s hardware lineup is already locked and set for the holidays, so in terms of timing, we’re looking beyond January.
CNET
Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $20 Pre-Black Friday
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as $20, which is what they're at now when you apply the code J32OX6A4 at checkout, which knocks $50 off their list price of $70. That's an excellent deal on a very good pair of cheap true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends today, Nov. 15, and appears to work for all color options.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
makeuseof.com
How to Allow Others to Control Your Apple HomeKit Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. One downside of a smart home is that it's hard for house guests to use the technology. But an advantage of Apple’s HomeKit protocol is that you can...
Engadget
Google's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on Pixel phones, Watch and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Google has started...
