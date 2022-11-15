ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVGuide.com

Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
livingetc.com

Is it better to get a smart TV or a streaming device?

With almost every TV on the market touting its smart capabilities, it can be somewhat confusing when shopping for the best option. The rise of streaming has made the choice much harder than it used to be, and those yet to make the jump to a smart TV face a deluge of options and conflicting advice.
The Verge

Schlage’s current Apple Home Key smart lock will not support Matter

The Schlage Encode Plus, the popular Home Key-enabled smart lock, will not get upgraded to support Matter. Schlage told The Verge that this is due to several factors, including changes in the spec since the product was manufactured. It also confirmed that none of its current smart locks will support Matter. Instead, Schlage plans to introduce a new Matter-enabled smart lock in the future but did not provide a timeline for a release.
PC Magazine

Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals

Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
Digital Trends

Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone

Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
TechRadar

13 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now

Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and today's offers don't disappoint. While the retailer typically holds back its best offers for its official Black Friday 2022 sale, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now on TVs, Fire tablets, air fryers, Fire TV sticks, vacuums, iPads, and so much more. We've scoured the site to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals from Amazon that are almost too good to be true.
CNET

Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
The Verge

Sonos plans to enter four new product categories — and the first is coming next year

Sonos is preparing a wave of premium new home speakers for release next year, as The Verge has exclusively reported. But that’s familiar territory for the company. As it turns out, Sonos also has its eye on several new product categories. Four of them to be specific. According to CEO Patrick Spence, the first device from one of these categories will arrive sometime in fiscal year 2023. The company’s hardware lineup is already locked and set for the holidays, so in terms of timing, we’re looking beyond January.
CNET

Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $20 Pre-Black Friday

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as $20, which is what they're at now when you apply the code J32OX6A4 at checkout, which knocks $50 off their list price of $70. That's an excellent deal on a very good pair of cheap true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends today, Nov. 15, and appears to work for all color options.
Digital Trends

Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals

Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
makeuseof.com

How to Allow Others to Control Your Apple HomeKit Accessories

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. One downside of a smart home is that it's hard for house guests to use the technology. But an advantage of Apple’s HomeKit protocol is that you can...
Engadget

Google's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on Pixel phones, Watch and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Google has started...

