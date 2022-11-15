Read full article on original website
Phillips 66 is cutting at least 1,100 jobs by the end of this year as the refining giant seeks to slash costs and steer a larger chunk of its soaring profits to shareholders.
beckerspayer.com
How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits
Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
beckerspayer.com
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023
The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com
19 recent payer exec moves
From a new market president at Highmark to multiple departures for venture capital firms, these are 19 recent payer executive moves reported by Becker's since Nov. 1:. Aetna's former government business CFO, John Stelben, joined eHealth as CFO, the online marketplace said Nov. 14. BCBS North Carolina named Latisha Hamilton-Williams...
beckerspayer.com
AMA calls for federally maintained Medicare Advantage provider directory
The American Medical Association is calling for the federal government to create a federal database of physicians participating in Medicare Advantage plans. Delegates at the association's Interim Meeting voted to adopt a policy urging Medicare Advantage plans to maintain accurate provider directories, the association said Nov. 15. "Patients face a...
beckerspayer.com
Private payers spent $1.87B on social determinants of health over 5 years: 5 things to know
The top 20 private health insurers spent $1.87 billion on social determinants of health between 2017 and 2021, according to a Nov. 10 study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. To determine social spending for the top largest private insurers by market share, the researchers searched news articles and...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare will keep Humira available as competitors hit the market
UnitedHealthcare will keep Humira in its drug formulary, in addition to three biosimilar competitors, Bloomberg reported Nov. 15. Humira, manufactured by AbbVie, will face its first biosimilar competitors in the U.S. next year, which will allow pharmaceutical benefit managers to pit suppliers against each other for the best price. Heather...
McKnight's
Medicare Advantage plans forcing providers to take ‘optional’ payment reductions
Many skilled nursing providers are still underusing Interim Payment Assessments under the nascent Patient Drive Payment Model, but one new pressure is driving some to submit those extra patient evaluations even when it will cost them. Medicare Advantage plans are increasingly insisting that nursing homes submit the optional IPA when...
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
beckerspayer.com
CMS wants to improve health equity data: 4 things to know
Improving data is key to improving health equity, LaShawn McIver, MD, director of the CMS Office of Minority Health, wrote in a Nov. 10 blog post. "Data can tell a story, but if the data is incomplete or unaligned, the story is also incomplete," Dr. McIver wrote. "To work to advance health equity, we must improve our data, especially our health equity data."
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico names health insurance exchange CEO
New Mexico's health insurance exchange, beWellnm, has named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. Mr. Gilbert was previously global benefits director at Remote.com, a European tech startup for human resources. Before that, he was executive director of the Nevada state health exchange and executive director and benefits administrator for the state of Ohio.
beckerspayer.com
Why payers are building Medicare Advantage plans for veterans
With a record number of Medicare Advantage plans available in 2023, more payers are adding specialized plans, including plans aimed at addressing specific needs of veterans. Several payers will offer new Medicare Advantage plans designed for veterans for 2023. Humana launched a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan with military benefits provider USAA. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas also said they will offer these plans in the next year.
beckerspayer.com
Why Amwell is urging payers to embrace full digital care delivery
Cathy Hartman is the general manager of payor commercialization and marketing at Amwell. She sat down with Becker's to discuss how payers are poised to move healthcare beyond traditional telehealth and improve clinical outcomes through full digital care delivery. Formerly with BCBS of Massachusetts, she now oversees 55 health plan...
