ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
OREGON STATE
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
The Hill

Our veterans deserve better dental care

Veterans Day is the day we thank our veterans for their commitment to our nation and selfless service to our flag. But our commemoration should extend beyond Nov. 11. It should be every day that we thank them for their service. One way to do this is to provide better...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Evan Crosby

What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?

Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
studyfinds.org

Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too

NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
The Hill

Majority of adults over 50 report being caregivers for other seniors: poll

Story at a glance A new poll carried out by the University of Michigan underscores the important role adults over 50 play in providing care for seniors. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they’ve helped an individual aged 65 or older with personal, health and/or other tasks within the past two years.  The vast majority…
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations

While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
beckerspayer.com

Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs

Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits

UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
Connecticut Mirror

Support nurses and safe staffing ratios

Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
ILLINOIS STATE
Surprise Independent

Four Things Seniors Need to Know About Dental Coverage

- By Dr. John Yamamoto, Dental Director of Clinical Innovations, Humana. There are far more benefits to healthy teeth and gums than a bright smile. In fact, your oral health greatly impacts your overall health, and that’s especially true for seniors. Gum disease affects over two-thirds of adults aged...
beckerspayer.com

Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth

John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com

19 recent payer exec moves

From a new market president at Highmark to multiple departures for venture capital firms, these are 19 recent payer executive moves reported by Becker's since Nov. 1:. Aetna's former government business CFO, John Stelben, joined eHealth as CFO, the online marketplace said Nov. 14. BCBS North Carolina named Latisha Hamilton-Williams...
NEW JERSEY STATE
beckerspayer.com

Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023

The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
beckerspayer.com

How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits

Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
Consumer Reports.org

The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage

If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy