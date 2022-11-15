Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Our veterans deserve better dental care
Veterans Day is the day we thank our veterans for their commitment to our nation and selfless service to our flag. But our commemoration should extend beyond Nov. 11. It should be every day that we thank them for their service. One way to do this is to provide better...
What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?
Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
UnitedHealthcare Partnership Grants AARP Members Access to Hearing Aid Discounts
There is good news for hearing-impaired seniors out there. Thanks to a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and AARP, AARP members can now benefit from AARP Hearing Solutions, a program that makes...
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
studyfinds.org
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
Majority of adults over 50 report being caregivers for other seniors: poll
Story at a glance A new poll carried out by the University of Michigan underscores the important role adults over 50 play in providing care for seniors. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they’ve helped an individual aged 65 or older with personal, health and/or other tasks within the past two years. The vast majority…
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
Four Things Seniors Need to Know About Dental Coverage
- By Dr. John Yamamoto, Dental Director of Clinical Innovations, Humana. There are far more benefits to healthy teeth and gums than a bright smile. In fact, your oral health greatly impacts your overall health, and that’s especially true for seniors. Gum disease affects over two-thirds of adults aged...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work as a Customer Sales Rep for Farmers Insurance (Benefits Included)
If you work here, you may be singing that jingle all the time. Farmers Insurance is hiring a customer service representative to work from home in Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina or Florida. Work hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST and weekends from 9 a.m....
beckerspayer.com
19 recent payer exec moves
From a new market president at Highmark to multiple departures for venture capital firms, these are 19 recent payer executive moves reported by Becker's since Nov. 1:. Aetna's former government business CFO, John Stelben, joined eHealth as CFO, the online marketplace said Nov. 14. BCBS North Carolina named Latisha Hamilton-Williams...
beckerspayer.com
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023
The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
beckerspayer.com
How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits
Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
Consumer Reports.org
The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage
If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
