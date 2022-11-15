“No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday. With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking about a pet but not sure you’re ready to make a full-time commitment, just want to give it a try or even just to give a pet a nice home for a few days, Sumter County Animal Services (SCAS) is looking for holiday fosters so that our animals can have a happy, cozy holiday in a home instead of at the shelter. Of course, adoption is even better.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO