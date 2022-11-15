ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

News 3 Today Celebrations for November 18, 2022

Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner …. A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

PEP celebrates Thanksgiving and a statewide award

Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Where has Bunny Ware been this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are so many fantastic social events for you to enjoy throughout Savannah and our surrounding areas. To give us an inside sneak peak to some of these events we have our friend Bunny Ware to show us around!. This week, Bunny attended the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching

Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off is still crucial because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress. Georgia is just 3 weeks shy of its final election of the year, the Dec. 6 run-off.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community

A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff update

Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks' teeth.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Quinton Simon update: No arrests yet, as police search, build case

While evidence brought the investigation to a Chatham County landfill, the Chatham County Police Department said the probability of finding Quinton's body is low.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”. He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and  Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated. WSAV is […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Consumers feeling the pain of rising Thanksgiving dinner cost

With exactly a week to go before Thanksgiving, a new survey shows your holiday feast is going to cost you a bit more than last year.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Educator groups say new report shows SC teacher shortage is getting worse

The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released its annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool

Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
BEAUFORT, SC

