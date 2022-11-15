Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
News 3 Today Celebrations for November 18, 2022
Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner …. A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert. New video: 18-wheeler topples in Pooler crash. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent...
WSAV-TV
PEP celebrates Thanksgiving and a statewide award
Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast. Programs for Exceptional People feeds more than 100 members and their families at holiday feast. New video: 18-wheeler topples in Pooler crash. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to...
WSAV-TV
Where has Bunny Ware been this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are so many fantastic social events for you to enjoy throughout Savannah and our surrounding areas. To give us an inside sneak peak to some of these events we have our friend Bunny Ware to show us around!. This week, Bunny attended the Savannah...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching
Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off is still crucial because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress. Georgia is just 3 weeks shy of its final election of the year, the Dec. 6 run-off. Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching. Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off...
WSAV-TV
Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community
A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert. Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner …. A Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal,...
Savannah mayor: Broughton Streetscapes Project drawing near completion
After years of construction, the Broughton Street saga could be coming to an end very soon.
WSAV-TV
Beaufort County Schools superintendent receives raise, support from district
Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County Schools Superintendent, just received a 5% salary increase and a vote of support for the entire district. Beaufort County Schools superintendent receives raise, …. Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County Schools Superintendent, just received a 5% salary increase and a vote of support for the entire...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
WSAV-TV
Quinton Simon update: No arrests yet, as police search, build case
While evidence brought the investigation to a Chatham County landfill, the Chatham County Police Department said the probability of finding Quinton’s body is low. Quinton Simon update: No arrests yet, as police search, …. While evidence brought the investigation to a Chatham County landfill, the Chatham County Police Department...
WSAV-TV
Full interview: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" underwater photographer speaks with News 3
As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to roar at the box office, WSAV is discovering more local connections to the blockbuster film. One of those is former WSAV employee, turned underwater camera specialist, Marc Casey. Full interview: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” …. As “Black Panther: Wakanda...
Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”. He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated. WSAV is […]
WSAV-TV
'They're building up a lot and not expanding the roads,' Pooler residents react to failure of TSPLOST
A half billion dollars is how much money the proposed penny sales tax would have provided to pay for what leaders say is much needed transportation improvements in Chatham County. ‘They’re building up a lot and not expanding the …. A half billion dollars is how much money the...
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
2 dozen gather at Quinton Simon’s babysitter’s home for candlelight vigil
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — More than two dozen gathered outside of the home of Quinton Simon’s babysitter for a candlelight vigil Friday night. Little 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Oct. 5 at 6 a.m. His babysitter’s home sits three doors down from his home on the corner of Buckhalter […]
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
WSAV-TV
Consumers feeling the pain of rising Thanksgiving dinner cost
With exactly a week to go before Thanksgiving, a new survey shows your holiday feast is going to cost you a bit more than last year. Consumers feeling the pain of rising Thanksgiving …. With exactly a week to go before Thanksgiving, a new survey shows your holiday feast is...
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
WSAV-TV
Educator groups say new report shows SC teacher shortage is getting worse
The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released its annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. Educator groups say new report shows SC teacher shortage …. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released its annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. Alex Murdaugh...
Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool
Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
Comments / 0