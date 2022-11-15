ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Courier

New coach, similar lineup for Marshall in 2022

Familiarity is a key word for the Marshall girls basketball program in 2022. The Cardinals will be under new leadership this season, but he’s far from an outside hire. Longtime Marshall assistant coach Dan Nickel takes over as head coach this season, and he’s worked with this specific group of athletes for quite some time. As for the team itself, Marshall is fresh off of a 6-4 finish in Capitol—South conference play last season and lost only one player, Abby Ward, to graduation. This tight-knit...
MARSHALL, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Talented Lady Devils Need Leadership

The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils return three starters and all but three players off a team that went 27-9 and reached the state tournament a year ago for the first time since 2010. And while it might seem Greeneville is a shoo-in for another trip to Murfreesboro this season, coach Annette Watts says the Lady Devils must first replace the leadership void left behind by the graduation of guards Delana DeBusk and Grace Hayes. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN

