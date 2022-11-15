Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death dailyMindbodylifestyle.orgManhattan, NY
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
Dolly Parton Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Performs New Song “Rockin”—”I’m a Rock Star Now”
Joining her fellow 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Eminem, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Dolly Parton closed out the evening by performing a new song “Rockin.”. “I want to thank the...
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Dolly Parton Perform “Jolene” With Inductee Supergroup
Dolly Parton performed “Rockin’ Years” at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 5). She was also joined by Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for “Jolene.” Watch it below.
‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”. During the moving tribute, the trio’s...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
CMA Awards predictions: Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert …
The 2022 Country Music Association Awards are on Wednesday night, November 9, but who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 10 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, including the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs. Do you think we’re right on the money?
Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s Priceless Reaction To Learning of GRAMMY Nomination
The 2023 Grammy nominations were recently announced, and Kelsea Ballerini undoubtedly had the best reaction to learning she was a nominee. The country artist snagged the Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Heartfirst.”. After discovering she had been nominated, she immediately took to social media...
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
