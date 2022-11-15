ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Simplemost

‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
ETOnline.com

CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
GoldDerby

CMA Awards predictions: Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert …

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards are on Wednesday night, November 9, but who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 10 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, including the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs. Do you think we’re right on the money?
Outsider.com

Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s Priceless Reaction To Learning of GRAMMY Nomination

The 2023 Grammy nominations were recently announced, and Kelsea Ballerini undoubtedly had the best reaction to learning she was a nominee. The country artist snagged the Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Heartfirst.”. After discovering she had been nominated, she immediately took to social media...
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
