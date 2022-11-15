After departing from Hallmark for the Great American Family channel, Candace Cameron Bure told Wall Street Journal that her decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” Since then, she’s been criticized by her peers, who have accused the actress of being a “bigot” and exclusionary of the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bure took to Instagram to address the backlash for the first time. “I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” said...

