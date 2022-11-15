Read full article on original website
Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks
Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Marriage Comments, Blames Everyone But Herself
After departing from Hallmark for the Great American Family channel, Candace Cameron Bure told Wall Street Journal that her decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” Since then, she’s been criticized by her peers, who have accused the actress of being a “bigot” and exclusionary of the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bure took to Instagram to address the backlash for the first time. “I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” said...
Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark
Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” “Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Morgan also tweeted “now they’re...
Natasha Bure praises mom Candace Cameron for her faith, being 'bold' amid backlash
Natasha Bure is standing up for her mom Candace Cameron after the “Fuller House" actress was criticized for her recent comments about wanting to put religion back into Christmas movies.
'You're Supposed To Be A Role Model!': Candace Cameron Bure Trolled On Instagram Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments As Daughter Natasha Rushes To Her Defense
Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash after stating the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.The Fuller House actress recently shared an Instagram post with her comments turned off following her controversial interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she made the remarks.Several critics and celebrities have spoken out after she suggested there are no plans to feature same-sex couples on the new Great American Family network, unlike the Hallmark Channel."Where is your unconditional love for humanity?" one social media user commented. Another social...
Prevention
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond
In the Fuller House star's statement, however, she did not say whether same-sex couples will be featured in future movies she launches for a new network.
Candace Cameron addresses 'traditional marriage' comment after backlash: 'Absolutely breaks my heart'
Candace Cameron Bure spoke out following the backlash she received and said "it absolutely breaks my heart."
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Controversial Marriage Comments in New Instagram Post
Candace Cameron Bure has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her recent statements on why the actress left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network, which she said will "keep traditional marriage at the core" during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. After catching an onslaught of backlash...
'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure released a statement addressing the uproar online after stating that her new network planned to "keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.Bure was subject to a flurry of criticism after speaking out about her exit from Hallmark and moving to the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer."I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want...
