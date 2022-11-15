This Nebraska TikToker's Offer To Be The Mom At A Queer Wedding Is Giving Us All The Feels

A viral Nebraska content creator says she gained a son after offering to walk a 2SLGBTQIA+ couple down the aisle.

TikToker Noah James posted a video on September 17 revealing that his mother won't attend his wedding. That's when Rosie (@north_omaha_cat_lady) stepped in.

The self-proclaimed Omaha cat lady replied on October 30, stitching the video with her heartwarming response.

"If your family is not supportive of you, find a new family. I will stand in for your mother...I will be there," she said. "I will walk you down the aisle. Let me know! We love you. We support you. F*k her."

The stitch received 3.3 million views, and it doesn't just end there. The power of social media is strong, and the pair who were once strangers are now family.

"I don't understand people who throw [away] their children because they're gay, trans, nonbinary, marrying someone outside their religion or race," Rosie told Narcity.

Rosie gave an update on her page yesterday which has already received 13.1 million views. She said that she was meeting Noah and his partner, Bat, for ramen and was really nervous about it. She also confirmed that she was going to stand in as their mother for the ceremony.

"This is not the 1st time I have connected with somebody in real life that I met through TikTok. It's always wonderful meeting a new family member," Rosie told Narcity.

She said meeting Noah was super casual and fun and it felt like meeting an old friend.

In a TikTok update, she said that she had gained a son — and her smiling face says it all.

"I was so excited, we didn't even get pictures together. I know! What a terrible mother!" She giggled to herself in the video.

The upload received an overwhelming response and even caught the attention of some celebrities.

"I’m not crying you are!" Julia Fox commented.

TikTok influencer Elyse Myers, who is also from Omaha, NE entered the chat as well.

"Omaha local here - YOU MAKE US PROUD," she wrote.

Others showed their gratitude for Rosie's selfless gesture.

"I don't think you throw away any kids and if someone does that they don't deserve to have them," Rosie told Narcity.