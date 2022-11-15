ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Graham reflects on ‘shock’ of Peter Krause breakup after 10 years together

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Lauren Graham was left “in shock” after her breakup with Peter Krause and doesn’t “remember many of the details” from that time in her life.

The actress writes in her latest memoir, “Have I Told You This Already?,” that she felt like she was “on the run” following the 2021 split.

“[I was] determined to always be moving and doing, not giving myself the time to sit and absorb what had happened,” she explains.

Although renting a house and inviting friends and family to visit gave the “Gilmore Girls” alum, 55, some “solace,” she still felt the “ache” of life without Krause, 57, after more than 10 years together.

Lauren Graham is reflecting on the “shock” of her and Peter Krause’s breakup.

“It was as fun as I imagine a recovery from any injury might be,” she recalls.

Later in the book, Graham mentions her lasting bond with Krause’s 21-year-old son, Roman, whom he welcomed in 2001 with ex-girlfriend Christine King.

The actress struggled to “absorb” the transition.

“I’ve never been a mom, but I have loved a child who lived in my house for a long time,” the Golden Globe nominee writes, adding that she hopes he “will be a part of the rest of [her] life.”

While Graham and Krause initially kept their breakup quiet, the news came out in June. She broke her silence earlier this month.

She and her fellow "Parenthood" alum had been dating for 10 years when they called it quits.
She and her fellow "Parenthood" alum had been dating for 10 years when they called it quits. Getty Images
She and her fellow "Parenthood" alum had been dating for 10 years when they called it quits. WireImage
She and her fellow "Parenthood" alum had been dating for 10 years when they called it quits. WireImage
She and her fellow "Parenthood" alum had been dating for 10 years when they called it quits.

“[We] came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking,” the “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” star told People of their decision to part ways.

“We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things,” she continued. “And then they just caught up with us.”

Graham addresses their breakup and more in her memoir, out Nov. 15.

The “Parenthood” alums’ romance began in 2010, five years after they met while co-starring on “Caroline in the City.”

Krause has yet to publicly address their split.

