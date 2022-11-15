Read full article on original website
Undefeated Boiling Springs stays perfect, wins state championship!
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No team in Pennsylvania could take down Boiling Springs as the Bubblers capped of a 26-0 season by defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday. Scoreless for the entire game, the Bubblers broke through late in the fourth quarter when senior Reagan Eickhoff netted the […]
Big sisters lead Hanover High girls soccer to first state title since 2000
LYNN — The big sisters on the Hanover High girls soccer team showed how to make the right plays to win a state title on Saturday. For the Hawks, it was goalkeeper Mia Pongratz (younger sister Madison) and leading scorer Sophia Foley (younger sister Maelyn) who made the decisive second-half plays that led to Hanover's first state title since 2000. ...
