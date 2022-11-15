ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Comments / 6

Related
Vice

Trumpism Didn’t Kill Democracy–This Time

This content comes from the latest installment of our weekly Breaking the Vote newsletter out of VICE News’ D.C. bureau, tracking the ongoing efforts to undermine the democratic process in America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Thank you for your incites. Democracy had...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

QAnon Lost the Midterms

For QAnon supporters and candidates, the midterm elections were meant to be the harbinger of the Storm, the long awaited moment when the truth of all their conspiracy theories about deep state plots and child sex trafficking rings would be exposed, and their many enemies held to account. In the...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vice

Almost Twice as Many Republicans Died From COVID Before the Midterms Than Democrats

COVID-19 is killing more Republicans than Democrats, according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The study, titled Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the COVID-19 Pandemic, used voter registration and death records to answer a question: is there a link between political affiliation and rates of COVID related death in the U.S.?
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Here’s What Could Happen Now That Democrats Clinched the Senate

The Democrats needed a best-case scenario in order to keep the United States Senate. That turned out to be exactly what they got. Senate seats defended in Nevada and Arizona, and a flip of a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, clinched the Senate for the Democrats, as the 2022 midterm elections saw less of a red wave and more of a red ripple from Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the House floor that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home. The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation’s only woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”
MARYLAND STATE
Vice

Cities Are Teaching Drug Users How to Shoot Up Properly

As drug users grapple with an increasingly toxic drug supply, some are receiving training on how to shoot up properly and achieve the high they’re seeking. “What we learned really quickly when we started working with people who use drugs is that everything they learn about drug use generally comes from their peers, the Internet, TV, movies, and it's all wrong,” said Kailin See, senior director of OnPoint NYC, which runs New York’s safe injection sites, also known as drug consumption sites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Whitmer has 'no interest in going to DC'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation’s premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated Press just over a week after winning a second term, Whitmer insisted she’s “never had interest in going to D.C.” and said she’ll “be here for four more years.” Whitmer didn’t explicitly rule out running for president at some point in the future. She’s also planning to travel to Washington in coming weeks to discuss her state’s priorities. But the governor also said of trying to tamp down questions about whether she will mount a 2024 bid, “It’s just a practical decision. I just won reelection. This is the job that I want.” “My whole focus is on the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland — (AP) — Since the invasion of Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided the neighboring country and millions of its refugees — both to ease their suffering and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a...
Vice

Photos Capturing a Pre-Obama and Pre-Trump Texas

“How many American movies had I seen by the time I got to Texas? Thousands,” says British photographer Edward Thompson, recalling how much of his relationship to the country had been strictly visual, long before he arrived. He'd been to New York a few times to visit his late father, but Texas was a different world. And it was his interest in cinema that really kickstarted his fascination with the Lone Star State to begin with.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
US News and World Report

Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill Clears Initial Hurdle in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to advance a bill protecting federal recognition of same-sex marriage, prompted by concerns that a more conservative Supreme Court could reverse a 2015 decision that made it legal nationwide. The bill garnered the 60 votes required to limit debate before a final...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
110K+
Followers
22K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy