ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

10-year-old achieves hunting ‘grand slam’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICSA5_0jBZwDQf00

DEER ISLE, Maine — At only 10 years old, a boy in Maine completed a “Maine Big Game Grand Slam,” achieving a feat that eludes many adults.

Entrance into the Maine Sportsman “Maine Grand Slam Club” requires killing a turkey, bear, moose and deer in Maine in the same calendar year. This year, Alex Larrabee secured bragging rights by successfully doing all of that at just 10 years old, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Alex harvested the turkey in the spring, and killed a 138-pound bear on Youth Bear Day, the Bangor Daily News reported. On Youth Deer Day, Alex bagged a 115-pound seven-point buck with a crossbow. He completed the grand slam on Nov. 9, when he shot a 670-pound moose.

“Not a lot of people get to do it,” Alex told WABI. “I’m lucky to be able to. I get to hang out with my dad and look at a lot of animals.”

The young hunter is already a seasoned pro, having started young. He shot his first deer at age 4, his parents told WABI.

While this was Alex’s first grand slam, he previously registered a “triple play” three times, the Bangor Daily News reported. A triple play requires killing a deer, a turkey and a bear.

Alex told WABI that he wants to hunt for moose and mule deer next, so as to add larger antler racks to his collection.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Ski season to begin in Maine

NEWRY, Maine — Some natural snow fell across much of Maine Wednesday morning and it has been cold in the mountains, allowing ski areas to make snow. The combination means ski season is about to begin in Maine. Sunday River says it will open for the season for daily...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine

The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Delay in ranked-choice voting deciding Maine 2nd Congressional District race

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 15, 2022 — The ranked-choice voting tabulation to decide the official winner in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin neared its conclusion Tuesday evening, a week after Election Day, but got delayed until Wednesday due a last minute technical snafu.
MAINE STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy