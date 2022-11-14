ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022

At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.Transgender people of color account for 81% of known victims this year, and 59% are Black. Trans women are disproportionately represented, as they have been in years past, also comprising 81% of the deaths recorded at the time of publication.The Human Rights Campaign has documented at least 302 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people since the LGBTQ advocacy organization began tracking such fatalities in 2013 — the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Insane Cost of Giving Birth in America IS an Economic Issue

My 1-year-old has a hand-me-down T-shirt that reads: The Future Is Female! It’s a few years old, a relic of the Girlboss era of feminism, when cute slogans that sassed the patriarchy read like borderline sore-winner taunts. It’s stained with beet puree now, and looks like my baby wore it during a fight, which feels appropriate given everything that’s happened during the life of that shirt.We were so confident that whatever was holding women back was over that pop feminism shrunk itself down to the size of a screen print. I used to find that kind of celebratory sloganeering cloying;...
GEORGIA STATE

