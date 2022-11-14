My 1-year-old has a hand-me-down T-shirt that reads: The Future Is Female! It’s a few years old, a relic of the Girlboss era of feminism, when cute slogans that sassed the patriarchy read like borderline sore-winner taunts. It’s stained with beet puree now, and looks like my baby wore it during a fight, which feels appropriate given everything that’s happened during the life of that shirt.We were so confident that whatever was holding women back was over that pop feminism shrunk itself down to the size of a screen print. I used to find that kind of celebratory sloganeering cloying;...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO