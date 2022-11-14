Read full article on original website
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Op/Ed: Despite president's declaration, COVID-19 far from over in Indiana and nation
Many are acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Given that face coverings are optional in most venues, people have embraced this new maskless freedom with verve. A bivalent vaccine is available, yet its uptake has been slow, even amongst those over 65 years old, who are most vulnerable to hospitalization and...
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.Transgender people of color account for 81% of known victims this year, and 59% are Black. Trans women are disproportionately represented, as they have been in years past, also comprising 81% of the deaths recorded at the time of publication.The Human Rights Campaign has documented at least 302 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people since the LGBTQ advocacy organization began tracking such fatalities in 2013 — the...
Insane Cost of Giving Birth in America IS an Economic Issue
My 1-year-old has a hand-me-down T-shirt that reads: The Future Is Female! It’s a few years old, a relic of the Girlboss era of feminism, when cute slogans that sassed the patriarchy read like borderline sore-winner taunts. It’s stained with beet puree now, and looks like my baby wore it during a fight, which feels appropriate given everything that’s happened during the life of that shirt.We were so confident that whatever was holding women back was over that pop feminism shrunk itself down to the size of a screen print. I used to find that kind of celebratory sloganeering cloying;...
How the Fall of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Dating in the U.S.
Two out of three single women say they won't date someone with opposing views on abortion
What We’re Reading: Georgia Abortion Ban Overturned; COVID-19 Funding Sought; US Preterm Births Up
A Superior Court judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy; President Joe Biden would veto any Senate resolution to terminate the national emergency declared for the COVID-19 pandemic and is also requesting more funding; preterm births increased in 2021, marking the highest rate since 2007.
