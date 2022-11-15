ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Only Team That Can Beat the Georgia Bulldogs is the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are going to be tough to beat - unless they give the other team some help. It’s truly hard to believe there are only two regular season games left in the 2022 season. This highly anticipated season coming off the first national championship in forty one years is now down to a frigid tilt with Kentucky and a pseudo-practice game with Tech. While I do believe the Wildcats will put up a fight Saturday with their bruised egos, the only thing that will get in the way of another undefeated regular season is... Georgia. Further, the only team that stands in the way of a repeat championship is... Georgia.
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Have Special Linebacker On The Way in Raylen Wilson

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Tallahassee - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know Kirby Smart and his staff are putting together one of the best defensive classes we’ve seen since Kirby’s arrival to Athens. The Bulldogs still need to find another couple...
fox5atlanta.com

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital

Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
