The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
THE PICKS ARE IN: Dawg Post Gives You Our Picks for This Weekend in College Football
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready to take on the Cats, but we give you all the picks for this weekend around the country. As I mentioned in Final Feelings, Georgia’s going to cover the -22.5 easily over Kentucky. The Ca’ts can’t score and Georgia’s defense should have a big day in the cold.
The Only Team That Can Beat the Georgia Bulldogs is the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are going to be tough to beat - unless they give the other team some help. It’s truly hard to believe there are only two regular season games left in the 2022 season. This highly anticipated season coming off the first national championship in forty one years is now down to a frigid tilt with Kentucky and a pseudo-practice game with Tech. While I do believe the Wildcats will put up a fight Saturday with their bruised egos, the only thing that will get in the way of another undefeated regular season is... Georgia. Further, the only team that stands in the way of a repeat championship is... Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs Have Special Linebacker On The Way in Raylen Wilson
DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Tallahassee - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know Kirby Smart and his staff are putting together one of the best defensive classes we’ve seen since Kirby’s arrival to Athens. The Bulldogs still need to find another couple...
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson's status, previews SEC title matchup between Georgia and LSU
Arkansas started the season 3-0 and found itself ranked in the top 10. The Razorbacks, however, have lost 5 of their last 7 games, including a tough home loss to LSU this past Saturday. They now need a win in one of their last 2 regular season games to get...
ESPN analyst says Alabama should not be ahead of Clemson in latest CFP rankings
Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9, one spot behind Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 8. As the rankings were (...)
Can anyone beat Georgia? A look at remaining opponents and College Football Playoff contenders
When you’ve lifted the ultimate trophy 10 months earlier and danced with cigars in mouths and confetti falling, winning the SEC East is just kind of nice. That "was a slight celebration," Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said of the response after the Bulldogs 45-19 win at Mississippi State Saturday.
Trading places: Collins Hill, East Hall (Georgia) basketball coaches back where they began
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Collins Hill and East Hall high schools are separated by 33 miles and one county on the Interstate 85/985 corridor. The former is located near the heart of sprawling Gwinnett County in the northeast Atlanta suburbs, while the latter to the east of the northern branch of Lake ...
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'
ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
UGA professor explains what happens next after Georgia abortion ban has been overturned
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A University of Georgia political science professor says the reason the six-week abortion ban was blocked is because it was passed in 2019 before Roe V Wade was overturned meaning lawmakers could introduce another bill similar to HB 481 with the same exact wording down the line.
Mold covers all of Georgia family's belongings, forcing them to flee only months after moving in
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- Cynthia Gray masked up for a tour of the home she rented in June. As she stepped into the living room, she exclaimed, “I’ve never seen mold this much in my life!”. Cynthia and her...
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
Athens double murder remains unsolved after nearly 3 decades
Kelsey Bryant thinks she knows who killed her parents. Court papers even named him as the suspect. She’s counting on an upcoming true crime podcast to remind others of her story and help in any way they can.
Ukraine backers want University of North Georgia to drop Russia event
A group of Ukrainians and supporters have asked University of North Georgia to cancel a campus cultural event called "Rush into Russian."
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Mustang slams into ambulance on a call, killing EMS driver, injuring 3
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Mustang slammed into an ambulance responding to an emergency call on Thursday morning, leaving the ambulance’s driver dead, the Mustang’s driver seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. The GSP says that just before 7 a.m., the ambulance, which was traveling...
Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital
Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
