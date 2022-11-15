ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Releases Official Trailer of Shaquille O'Neal Docuseries 'Shaq'

A new docuseries about Shaquille O'Neal will premiere on HBO and HBO Max soon. The official trailer for Shaq was released this week, and the series will take a look at the life and career of O'Neal who won four NBA championships with two teams. Shaq will be a four-part documentary series, and the first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Wild New Theory - About The Moon

We've heard Kyrie Irving's flat-Earth theory — but what about Shaq's multiple-moon theory?. During Tuesday night's episode if Inside The NBA, Shaquille O'Neal unleashed a wild cosmic theory of his own. He believes there's more than one moon in the Earth's orbit. Shaq is convinced there's more than one...
The Spun

Look: NBA Star Has 1-Word Response To Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley said Ja Morant could grow into a legitimate NBA superstar by elevating his teammates. On Tuesday night (h/t Talkin' NBA), the TNT analyst said Morant should think more about how he can involve and improve his Memphis Grizzlies teammates. "The next evolution for Ja is, he got to...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Shaq coins Domantas Sabonis ‘Lithuanian Lasagna” as Kings hammer Kevin Durant, Nets

The Sacramento Kings had a rough start to the season, losing their first four games. But since then, they have gone 6-2 and looked like a completely different team. They are led by Domantas Sabonis, who they traded for midway through last season. Sabonis has proved to be one of the best big men in the NBA over the last couple of years. His play Tuesday night left even Shaquille O’Neal in awe during halftime of their game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vibe

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shuns “Face Of The NBA” Label

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shunned the idea of being “the face of the NBA,” a tag which has been cast upon the Greek superstar in light of his dominant game and charming personality. The 27-year-old recently appeared on Milwaukee Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show, during which he shied away from accepting the label of being the top player in the league. According to Giannis, the fact that LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, all of whom have enjoyed more longevity, championships and personal accolades, are currently competing gives him cause to pause in referring to himself...

