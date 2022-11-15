Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood gather at 110th Grand Camp Convention

News Release

Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood

The Alaska Native Brotherhood (ANB) and Alaska Native Sisterhood (ANS) gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, Alaska, as well as on-line.

The newly elected Alaska Native Brotherhood Grand President is Heather Gurko of Portland. Daphyne Albee of Seattle was elected Alaska Native Sisterhood Grand President for a second term.

The following people were also elected to serve as officers:

Paul Johnson, Anchorage, was elected ANB Grand First Vice President.

Heather Powell, Hoonah, was re-elected as ANS Grand First Vice President.

Frank Alby, Portland, was elected ANB Grand Second Vice President.

Charlene Wolf, Craig, was elected ANS Grand Second Vice President.

Eric Morrison, Juneau, was re-elected as ANB Grand Treasurer.

Elias Chase, Portland, was re-elected as ANS Grand Treasurer.

Tamzyn Alzyout, Portland, was re-elected as ANB Grand Secretary

Melanie Rodriguez, Seattle, was elected ANS Grand Secretary

Chad Titell, Sitka, was re-elected as ANB Grand Sergeant at Arms.

Kathleen John, Juneau, was elected ANS Grand Sergeant at Arms.

The organizations continue to work together in support of civil rights and land rights.

For further information, please email Anne Fuller, Alaska Native Sisterhood Corresponding Secretary, at anscorrespondingsecretary@gmail.com or call (907) 586-4422.