Florida State

Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
The Independent

Nasa Artemis rocket launches into space, as humanity begins journey back to the Moon

Nasa successfully launched its Artemis rocket on Wednesday, heralding a new era of space exploration that will eventually see humans return to the moon.The Space Launch System – the most powerful rocket in history – successfully lifted off from Florida, following two aborted launches and months of waiting.It marked the start of a 26 day-mission that will see the Orion capsule – which will one day carry astronauts back to the lunar surface – as it flies around the Moon and then splashes back down to Earth.Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thomson called the launch incredibly special, and told her team that they had...
Gizmodo

NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Flying Magazine

NASA Shoots for the Moon in Predawn Launch of Artemis I

Once the countdown begins, the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft are powered on. From there, over 700 thousand gallons of fuel are loaded into the rocket. [Courtesy: NASA]. Under a clear night sky along the Florida coast Tuesday, NASA teams readied the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for its big moment, long delayed.
BBC

Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023

Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
CBS News

NASA's historic moon mission blasts off

NASA's Artemis rocket blasted off early Wednesday morning on an unmanned mission to orbit the moon. It was also the first time a woman was at the helm of a launch at NASA. Mark Strassmann shares more.
SlashGear

NASA's First SLS Flight Is A Success As Artemis 1 Sends Orion Spacecraft To The Moon

Artemis I, a historic NASA mission overcame multiple obstacles, including Hurricane Nicole, for a successful launch in the early morning hours of November 16. In today's liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center, the Space Launch System (SLS), a NASA-described "mega-rocket" and reportedly the most powerful space vessel in the world, exited our atmosphere with the Orion spacecraft in tow. Orion, which is built to carry a crew but was unmanned for this test flight, separated from the rocket after a 90-minute flight to continue its journey to the Moon, NASA reported.
petapixel.com

NASA’s Orion Will Soon Capture New Views of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Artemis Rocket, carrying the Orion spacecraft, successfully lifted off today and is en route to the Moon. Equipped with multiple cameras, Orion is expected to capture many new high-resolution photos of the Earth and Moon. The Orion spacecraft successfully launched on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), which it...
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope & SLS Moon Rocket Named TIME Inventions of 2022

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were named 2022 TIME Inventions of the Year. NASA led the international Webb partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The agency’s SLS rocket, the world’s most powerful rocket, is designed to send humans to the Moon on Artemis missions for the benefit of humanity. TIME made the announcement on Thursday, November 10.
