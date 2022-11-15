Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Nasa Artemis rocket launches into space, as humanity begins journey back to the Moon
Nasa successfully launched its Artemis rocket on Wednesday, heralding a new era of space exploration that will eventually see humans return to the moon.The Space Launch System – the most powerful rocket in history – successfully lifted off from Florida, following two aborted launches and months of waiting.It marked the start of a 26 day-mission that will see the Orion capsule – which will one day carry astronauts back to the lunar surface – as it flies around the Moon and then splashes back down to Earth.Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thomson called the launch incredibly special, and told her team that they had...
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Flying Magazine
NASA Shoots for the Moon in Predawn Launch of Artemis I
Once the countdown begins, the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft are powered on. From there, over 700 thousand gallons of fuel are loaded into the rocket. [Courtesy: NASA]. Under a clear night sky along the Florida coast Tuesday, NASA teams readied the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for its big moment, long delayed.
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
NASA's historic moon mission blasts off
NASA's Artemis rocket blasted off early Wednesday morning on an unmanned mission to orbit the moon. It was also the first time a woman was at the helm of a launch at NASA. Mark Strassmann shares more.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
NASA's First SLS Flight Is A Success As Artemis 1 Sends Orion Spacecraft To The Moon
Artemis I, a historic NASA mission overcame multiple obstacles, including Hurricane Nicole, for a successful launch in the early morning hours of November 16. In today's liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center, the Space Launch System (SLS), a NASA-described "mega-rocket" and reportedly the most powerful space vessel in the world, exited our atmosphere with the Orion spacecraft in tow. Orion, which is built to carry a crew but was unmanned for this test flight, separated from the rocket after a 90-minute flight to continue its journey to the Moon, NASA reported.
NASA's Mega-Moon Rocket Finally Blasts Off, Heralding America's Lunar Return
The successful liftoff of NASA’s Artemis program—which aims to have Americans back on the moon by as soon as late 2025—is at last underway.
petapixel.com
NASA’s Orion Will Soon Capture New Views of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Artemis Rocket, carrying the Orion spacecraft, successfully lifted off today and is en route to the Moon. Equipped with multiple cameras, Orion is expected to capture many new high-resolution photos of the Earth and Moon. The Orion spacecraft successfully launched on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), which it...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope & SLS Moon Rocket Named TIME Inventions of 2022
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were named 2022 TIME Inventions of the Year. NASA led the international Webb partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The agency’s SLS rocket, the world’s most powerful rocket, is designed to send humans to the Moon on Artemis missions for the benefit of humanity. TIME made the announcement on Thursday, November 10.
See the first photo of Earth from NASA's moon-bound Orion spacecraft
The first Earth view from NASA's moon-bound spacecraft has been shared after Orion spacecraft about ten hours in flight.
