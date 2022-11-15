Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Police in Hillsborough are planning another winter wonderland this year and could use your help!. The Hillsborough Police Department is collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 12. Thank you to all those who already donated through the Timeless Cruizers’ donation event on Nov. 12. The Efland car club was able to collect enough toy donations to fill a patrol vehicle.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO