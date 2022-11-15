ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Town of Hillsborough Weekly Digest: Nov. 18, 2022

The following are news releases and key reminders for the work week ending Nov. 18:. The Town of Hillsborough recognized 43 employees Monday, Nov. 14, for innovation, customer service and endurance demonstrated during Fiscal Year 2022. Town offices will be closed, and garbage collection will be rescheduled due to the...
Police Collecting Toys for Santa's Annual Visit

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Police in Hillsborough are planning another winter wonderland this year and could use your help!. The Hillsborough Police Department is collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 12. Thank you to all those who already donated through the Timeless Cruizers’ donation event on Nov. 12. The Efland car club was able to collect enough toy donations to fill a patrol vehicle.
