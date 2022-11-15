AUBURN - The Auburn City Council held a public hearing Monday on the Board of Public Works budget and an expected rate increase for electric customers. Dave Hunter of the Auburn Utilities said low flows on the Missouri River impacted hydro-generation, where Auburn gets about 20 percent of its wholesale power. He said a 15 percent increase from the Western Area Power Administration is expected, as well as a 4 to 6 percent increase in transmission costs.

AUBURN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO