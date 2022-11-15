Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County seeks to defuse concern over ARPA broadband project
BEATRICE - Gage County will send a written response to a Diller-based internet service provider, seeking to address concerns of the company following the county’s recent approval of a fiber upgrade agreement with NextLink. The county is committing up to $4.2 million in ARPA funds for the project with...
kmaland.com
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land. Auctioneer: Peoples CompanyDate:Thursday, December 15th Time:10:00am Location:Elks Lodge in …
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn utility reports rising costs
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council held a public hearing Monday on the Board of Public Works budget and an expected rate increase for electric customers. Dave Hunter of the Auburn Utilities said low flows on the Missouri River impacted hydro-generation, where Auburn gets about 20 percent of its wholesale power. He said a 15 percent increase from the Western Area Power Administration is expected, as well as a 4 to 6 percent increase in transmission costs.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
News Channel Nebraska
Light up Syracuse contest precedes Tannenbaum
SYRACUSE - Participants in the Light up Syracuse contest must sign up at city hall by Dec. 1. Ballots to vote are available on the Syracuse Facebook page. The winning displays will be announced at Tannenbaum on Dec. 6. There are prizes for commercial and residential displays and a traveling...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
News Channel Nebraska
Camfil Syracuse Air Filtration Quality Experts Explain The 2021 EPA Annual Air Report
The EPA’s Annual Air Report discusses air pollution trends around the United States each year, focusing on specific pollutants that are considered especially harmful to human health and the environment. In a new resource, air quality professionals from Camfil Syracuse Air Filters, explain the findings of the report in easy-to-understand language and discuss the implications of the findings for Americans.
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators: Johnson County judge's signature was forged
PLATTSMOUTH – A former alternative public defender in Cass County has been charged with identity theft, forgery and theft in 2020. Court records say the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation after a court official in Johnson County noticed irregularities in filings and investigators say a Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case has been forged.
Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor: party goers attacked with shovel
AUBURN – A Nemaha County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of striking two men with a shovel at house party in Peru on April 2. Court records say witnesses told Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies that a group was asked to leave the party at a Neal Street residence, but returned prior to 3 a.m. in a gold Cadillac Escalade with brass knuckles and a shovel.
hiawathaworldonline.com
RV destroyed in early morning fire
An RV in a Hiawatha residential area was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday. Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon reported that the call came in at 3:46 a.m. as the fire department was dispatched to an RV on fire at 207 S. 12th St.
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
News Channel Nebraska
Charges filed after search of Humboldt house
HUMBOLDT -- A Humboldt woman is accused of child abuse after deputies say they found illegal drugs in her house and garage. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office searched a Grand Avenue residence in Humboldt on Nov. 17 and say illegal drugs were found where they could be accessed by a minor.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man accused of stealing catalytic converters
FALLS CITY – Mark Gaede, 37, of Falls City is charged with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on Oct. 4. Falls City police say an investigation led to Gaede. Police say Gaede told them he has been stealing from the location for years and sells the scrap at Amazonia.
Woman dead after crash on Highway 24
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The […]
News Channel Nebraska
Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general
DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Jury rules no criminal wrongdoing in Beatrice Police-involved shooting
BEATRICE – A Gage County District Court grand jury has ruled there was no wrongdoing regarding the police-involved shooting death of Bradley S. Allen, on May 3rd of 2022. Evidence was presented to the grand jury on November 15th, resulting in a finding of no criminal conduct in relation to the death.
